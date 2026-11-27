Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported on Thursday, November 26, citing the Defence Ministry, that the claimed Ukrainian losses included personnel, armoured vehicles and other military equipment in engagements with several Russian military groupings.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces lost approximately 155 personnel and six vehicles in clashes with Russia's Northern Group of Forces. The Western Group reportedly inflicted more than 220 personnel losses and destroyed two armoured combat vehicles.

The ministry also claimed that Ukraine lost around 175 personnel and one armoured combat vehicle in fighting with Russia's Southern Group of Forces.

The Russian ministry's daily briefing also included losses in the areas covered by the Central, Eastern and Dnieper groups. It claimed more than 340 Ukrainian personnel losses in the Central sector, around 200 in the Eastern sector and approximately 20 in the Dnieper sector.

The ministry further said Russian forces had struck Ukrainian drone production and storage facilities, ground-based robotic systems, energy infrastructure and military deployment areas across 146 locations. It also claimed that Russian air defences had intercepted 872 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, four guided aerial bombs and two Neptune long-range missiles over the preceding 24 hours.

The figures have not been independently verified. Ukraine's General Staff, in its own November 26 update, claimed that Russian forces had lost 2,319 personnel over the previous 24 hours, illustrating the sharply conflicting casualty claims issued by both sides.

The Russian announcement came as US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte discussed the war during a meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on November 25.

According to Reuters, the two leaders called for Russia to avoid actions that could expand the conflict and stressed the need for a rapid, peaceful resolution. Their discussions also covered the war involving Iran and increased defence spending and investment across NATO and the United States.

Neither side has provided independently verified figures for the total military casualties in the war, which has continued since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.