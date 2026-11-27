MENAFN - Asia Times) A combat laser downing in Ukraine sets the stage for a reckoning over directed-energy limits, missile escalation and great-power leverage in a grinding conflict.

Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Serhii“Flash” Beskrestnov said Ukraine achieved a world-first combat intercept by downing a Russian jet-powered Geran strike drone with a combat laser system, multiple media outlets reported.

Developed by Ukrainian defense firm Carmine Sky under the state Private Air Defense program with Brave1 support, the 4-kilowatt Blysk laser was deployed in early November to protect critical infrastructure, including around the Ukrainian capital, at ranges up to one kilometer.

Designed to home in on a fixed point and overheat internal components mid-flight, the Blysk offers a lower per-shot electricity cost than scarce interceptor missiles or gun turrets, though burning through a strike drone fuselage takes several seconds versus a fraction of a second for smaller first-person view (FPV) drones.

Beskrestnov cautioned that serial production remains premature as trials continue, citing high setup costs, precision-tracking challenges against agile targets and weather limits such as fog and cloud cover.

The intercept follows Russia's expanded deployment of faster jet-powered Geran and Shahed-type drones amid depleted air-defense missile stockpiles and winter strikes on energy sites.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's roughly 100 participating companies in the Private Air Defense effort-about half operating active combat units-had reportedly downed over 60 Russian aerial targets by mid-October.

That battlefield milestone gives directed-energy weapons a combat proof of concept while air-defense economics are under acute strain. Ongoing hostilities in the Red Sea, Strait of Hormuz and Ukraine have exposed a sharp cost-exchange problem for interceptor missiles and close-in weapon systems.

Defenders have repeatedly fired multi-million-dollar, slow-to-replace interceptors and vast quantities of ammunition to destroy drones built for a fraction of the munitions spent against them.

Laser weapons promise to invert that equation through negligible cost per shot, instantaneous hits and scalable power, yet moving from controlled test ranges to an active war zone introduces operational variables absent under test conditions.