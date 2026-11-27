MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Senior Congress leader and sitting MLA from Anantnag, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, died in Jammu late Thursday night. He was 73.

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Sayeed had been unwell for some time, according to sources.

A veteran politician, Sayeed won the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections from the Anantnag constituency.

Earlier, he represented the Kokernag Assembly constituency, winning elections in 1987, 2002 and 2008. During his long political career, he also held ministerial positions in different governments in Jammu and Kashmir.

A law graduate, Sayeed obtained his LLB degree from the University of Kashmir in 1980 before entering active politics.

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His death has triggered an outpouring of grief across political circles in Jammu and Kashmir, with leaders and people from different walks of life expressing condolences over his demise.

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Sayeed's contribution to the political life of Jammu and Kashmir spanned several decades, during which he held important positions in the political and administrative spheres of the region. (with KNO inputs)