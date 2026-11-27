MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Committee-level discussions have been held within the framework of the fifth roundtable of the Peace Bridge Initiative, bringing together representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil societies.

According to the Peace Bridge dialogue platform, the fifth meeting commenced in Armenia on November 26, with the participation of 60 civil society representatives from the two countries.

Discussions focused on the peace agenda agreed upon at the Washington Summit on August 8, 2025, as well as initiatives aimed at strengthening and institutionalizing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

On November 26, Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Alen Simonyan met with participants of the fifth roundtable.

During the meeting, participants had the opportunity to address questions to Simonyan, followed by an exchange of views and discussion of various ideas and proposals.

The Peace Bridge dialogue platform was established to strengthen mutual trust and foster sustained dialogue between Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives.

Within the framework of the initiative, participants hold regular meetings to discuss the peace process, regional security, and the role of the media and civil society in advancing normalization between the two countries.

The inaugural meeting took place in Yerevan on October 21–22, 2025, during which the principal directions of the dialogue were defined.

A subsequent meeting was held in Baku on November 21–22, 2025, bringing together experts and representatives of non-governmental organizations from both countries.

The previous roundtable took place in Azerbaijan's Gabala district on April 10–12, 2026, focusing on promoting dialogue and expanding direct engagement between Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives.

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