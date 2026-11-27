Attack On Zaporizhzhia Sparks Fire At Factory Building
“The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. An infrastructure facility came under fire. The attack caused a fire in a production building,” the post reads.Read also: Russian strike kills four police investigators in Zaporizhzhia
As previously reported, a fire broke out in a warehous following an attack on the Bilotserkivskyi district.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration / Telegram
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