MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 27 (Petra)-- Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Friday, reaching around 5–6 degrees Celsius above their seasonal average.

The weather will be mild in the high mountain areas and moderate elsewhere, with medium- and high-altitude clouds appearing. Southeasterly winds will blow at moderate speeds.

The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) warned of reduced horizontal visibility during the early morning hours due to fog over high mountain areas and parts of the Badia and plains.

On Saturday, temperatures will remain mild in the high mountain areas and moderate in other regions, with medium- and high-altitude clouds. Southeasterly winds will be moderate, occasionally picking up in the Badia.

On Sunday, clouds at medium and high altitudes will cover the Kingdom's skies, while temperatures are expected to drop. The weather will be mild in most areas and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Westerly winds will be moderate, occasionally becoming active, particularly in the Badia.

Temperatures are forecast to rise slightly on Monday, with mild conditions prevailing across most regions and moderate weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Medium- and high-altitude clouds are also expected, accompanied by moderate southwesterly winds.

Maximum and minimum temperatures today are expected to range between 25 and 13 degrees Celsius in eastern Amman, 23 and 12 in western Amman, 21 and 12 in the northern highlands, 22 and 10 in the Sharah highlands, 26 and 15 in the Badia, and 25 and 13 in the plains.

Temperatures in the northern Jordan Valley are expected to reach 30 and 17 degrees Celsius, the southern Jordan Valley 31 and 21, the Dead Sea 30 and 20, and Aqaba 29 and 18 degrees Celsius.

//Petra// MF