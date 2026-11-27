MENAFN - GetNews)""The useful question is not who advertised the largest percentage," said Stewart Vickers, Founder, SEO Jesus. "It is what the price actually is, compared with the price charged in the months before the sale, and whether a well-known tool is on sale at all. That is why we list confirmed no-deal vendors, including Ahrefs and Semrush, next to the best SEO Black Friday deals 2026 we could verify on the vendor's own page.""seoblackfridaydeals launched today as a live, vendor-verified tracker of the best SEO Black Friday deals 2026. As of November 25, 2026, 42 of the 140 SEO tools it tracks have an offer confirmed on the vendor's own site (39 live, 3 announced). Ahrefs has no seasonal deal by written policy, and Semrush has no 2026 Black Friday offer on its pricing page.

London, United Kingdom - Nov. 27, 2026 - seoblackfridaydeals launched today as a live, vendor-verified tracker of the best SEO Black Friday deals 2026. As of November 25, 2026, 42 of the 140 SEO tools it tracks have an offer confirmed on the vendor's own site (39 live, 3 announced). Ahrefs has no seasonal deal by written policy, and Semrush has no 2026 Black Friday offer on its pricing page. In a US price-map study published with the launch, archived Black Friday 2025 sale prices averaged 27.3% below each item's median price in the prior three months, versus 45.4% advertised off the reference price.

The hub is structured so a short status summary, category "best deal" lines, and one-line entries can be quoted on their own. Every 2026 status below was read on the vendor's page and dated November 25, 2026. Black Friday is November 27; Cyber Monday is November 30.

Key takeaways (November 25, 2026)



Status: 140 SEO tools tracked; 42 confirmed offers (39 live, 3 announced); 78 with no deal.

Best overall SEO Black Friday deal 2026, as listed on the hub: SE Ranking - extra 20% off annual Core and Growth plans and eligible add-ons, November 17 to December 4, 2026. Core is $82.56/month (from the everyday annual $103.20) and Growth is $178.56/month (from $223.20) for the first year.

Ahrefs: no Black Friday or Cyber Monday sale, by written policy. Semrush: no Black Friday 2026 offer on its pricing page. Measured versus advertised discounts: across 128 archived Black Friday 2025 deals from three major US retailers (rule-based sample, Internet Archive evidence), sale prices averaged 27.3% below the median prior-three-month price (95% confidence interval 23.8-30.8%), versus 45.4% advertised. Results are reported by category, not by retailer, in the US Black Friday price map.

Best category deals, as listed on seoblackfridaydeals (verified November 25, 2026)



Best overall / all-in-one SEO suite deal: SE Ranking (extra 20% off annual Core and Growth, $82.56/mo Core, ends December 4, 2026).

Best WordPress SEO plugin deal: Rank Math (up to 50% off yearly PRO, Business and Agency; PRO $8.99 to $4.99/month, ends December 3, 2026).

Best technical SEO suite deal: Seobility (60 days of Premium free, then 15% off for as long as you stay, $59.41/month after the trial, ends December 6, 2026; code blackfriday26ext).

Best rank-tracking deal: TrueRanker (50% off the first year on annual plans; 25% off monthly for 12 months, $23.40/month Starter annual, ends December 2, 2026).

Best internal-linking deal: Link Whisper ($40 off a new yearly licence plus 3,000 bonus AI credits, Starter $57 versus $97, November 24-28 and Cyber Monday November 30, 2026; code BFLW2026). Best content-tool deal: Contentpen (40% off yearly plans and 20% off new quarterly plans, $29/month Starter billed yearly, ends November 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET).

Other verified lines: Slim SEO, 40% off Slim SEO Pro yearly and lifetime licences, price tbc, ends December 1, 2026. Surfer SEO's deal is announced for Friday, November 27, 2026; terms are not yet published (tbc). The full 42-offer list of the best SEO Black Friday deals 2026 is on the hub.

Advertised versus measured discounts

The newsworthy hook is the gap between advertised and measured discounts. The US map also reports that November Google searches for "Black Friday" fell in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., from 2019 to 2025 (median -54%), and it shows what average combined sales tax adds to a $1,000 purchase in each state.

Video: SEO Black Friday Deals 2026 (Wayback-Checked Prices)

A walkthrough of the Wayback-checked prices, "SEO Black Friday Deals 2026 (Wayback-Checked Prices)," is on YouTube at A short version, "SEO Black Friday Deals 2026: Wayback Price Checks," is at

What the founder says

"The useful question is not who advertised the largest percentage," said Stewart Vickers, Founder, SEO Jesus. "It is what the price actually is, compared with the price charged in the months before the sale, and whether a well-known tool is on sale at all. That is why we list confirmed no-deal vendors, including Ahrefs and Semrush, next to the best SEO Black Friday deals 2026 we could verify on the vendor's own page."

Editors can cite seoblackfridaydeals and the November 25, 2026 verification date on the tracker. A free 45-minute SEO strategy call is available from SEO Jesus.

About SEO Jesus

SEO Jesus is the trading name of Serpply Ltd, a United Kingdom company founded by Stewart Vickers. The firm operates a search agency and a group of SEO products for operators. More information is on the official SEO Jesus website and at seoblackfridaydeals.