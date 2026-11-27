(MENAFN- GetNews)

"Thermal camera showing pipe runs beneath a wooden floor during a leak detection visit in London"Water Leaks London prices leak detection at £100 for the first hour, with equipment and a written report included, no VAT. The company says it can do this because it does not pay for advertising: its work comes from agencies, recommendations and ordinary search results. It also publishes a checklist for booking a plumber without hidden charges. London, United Kingdom - Nov. 27, 2026 - Leak detection in London now starts at £100 for the first hour with Water Leaks London, which has published its rates so that households can see the cost before they phone. The price includes the detection equipment and a written report, and the plumbing and leak specialist says 8 of its last 20 jobs were completed within that first hour. Key facts, as of November 26, 2026

Leak detection by Water Leaks London Price First hour (minimum charge) £100 Two hours £250 Three hours £400 Each extra half hour £75 Water main or supply pipe detection £450 fixed Call-out, congestion charge, parking and VAT No charge

Tracer gas, acoustic detection, thermal imaging, an endoscopic camera inspection, a trace and access report and a written repair quote are included. If a leak is present and the company does not find it, the customer pays nothing, including the first hour. Water Leaks London covers all of Greater London. It is a service-area business: there is no shop to visit, and its plumbers travel to the customer.

How much does it cost to detect a water leak in London?

Water Leaks London charges £100 for the first hour and £150 an hour after that, billed in half-hour steps. A hidden leak typically takes two and a half to three hours, which comes to £325 to £400. The company says it phones the customer before a survey goes past three hours, so the person paying decides whether to continue. Its leak detection prices are published in full.

Who is behind Water Leaks London?

Water Leaks London is a collaboration between four plumbers who met at plumbing school 15 years ago. Each went on to work as a sole trader, and they kept joining forces on projects. In 2026 they set up Water Leaks London to work together as a team.

"We have known each other since plumbing school and we know how each of us works," said Daniel Hardy. "For years we helped one another on jobs as sole traders. This year we put a name to it, with one published price and the same way of working for every customer."

How does Water Leaks London cover Greater London?

The team does not work from one location. Its plumbers are spread across the capital, some in north London and others in the south and elsewhere. Whoever answers a call asks where the customer is, and the closest plumber on the team is dispatched. The company says this also shares the work more evenly between its members.

How can leak detection be offered from £100?

Water Leaks London says the main reason is that it does not pay for advertising. Its work comes from agencies, recommendations from domestic customers and ordinary, unpaid search results.

Paid search is expensive in this trade. DataForSEO figures drawn from Google Ads, read in November 2026, put the average cost of a single click for the search "leak detection london" at about US$43, and for "leak detection near me" at about US$21. A click is not a booking. The company estimates that a firm relying on adverts spends around £100 to £150 to win one leak detection enquiry, and says that cost has to be recovered in what customers pay.

"If a firm pays more than a hundred pounds before anyone picks up the phone, the money comes back through the bill," said Daniel Hardy of Water Leaks London. "We do not buy leads. Agencies work with us, households recommend us and people find our guides in search, so we can charge £100 for the first hour and keep the business going."

The company's advice is to look past the sponsored results and compare local firms in the ordinary listings. An advert shows that a business paid for the position. It does not show what the visit will cost, so every firm should be asked the same questions.

Is leak detection expensive?

Published figures vary widely. MyJobQuote's UK cost guide, updated on October 22, 2026, says most domestic leak detection surveys cost between £150 and £750, that complex investigations can cost more than £1,000, and that rates in London and the South East tend to be higher.

How do you book a plumber without hidden charges?

Ask these questions before anyone travels, and get the answers in writing. Water Leaks London says customers should expect the same from it.

Booking guide: ask before you agree Why it matters Is there a call-out fee? It may be added on top of the hourly rate What is the charge unit and the minimum charge? An hour, a half day and a fixed fee are not comparable What is included? Is any equipment extra? Tracer gas or a camera may be a separate line Are VAT, parking or congestion charges added? They change the final total What happens if the job runs over? You should be asked before the cost rises What do I pay if the problem is not found? The terms differ between firms Can I have a written breakdown? Agree it before work starts, and keep it

If a firm will not put its price in writing, contact another one.

Which leaks can be sorted within the first hour?

Water Leaks London says 8 of its last 20 jobs were completed within the first hour, for £100. Smaller, contained problems are the ones most likely to fit: a dripping tap, a running toilet, a leaking flexible hose, or a first check on a water meter that keeps turning. No job is promised to finish in an hour. The first hour establishes where the water is coming from and what the repair involves, and the repair is quoted separately in writing. Leaks under floors, behind walls or below ground often take longer. Water Leaks London lists its one-hour leak jobs online.

How do you know if you have a water leak?

Cold weather is a good reason to check: Thames Water said in January 2026 that leaks often appear during a thaw. Thames Water also says a leaking toilet can waste an average of around 400 litres of water a day. A water meter gives a quick answer. Switch off everything that uses water, close the inside stop valve, read the meter, wait 30 minutes and read it again. Thames Water's guidance is that if the reading has moved, there is a leak between the meter and the inside stop valve. The Water Leaks London water meter leak test guide explains each step and what to do next.

Who pays for a water leak in London?

For Thames Water customers, Thames Water looks after the water main and the pipe linking it to the property boundary. The supply pipe from the boundary into the home, and the plumbing inside, are generally the property owner's responsibility. Thames Water's help with a customer's supply pipe is discretionary, so owners should check with their water company before assuming a repair is free. Tenants should tell their landlord straight away.

Does home insurance cover leak detection?

Some home insurance policies include trace and access cover, which can pay towards locating a hidden leak. Cover depends on the policy wording and the insurer decides, so customers should check before booking. Water Leaks London provides a trace and access report setting out what was checked and what was found, which a customer can send to an insurer.

How to book leak detection in London

Call Water Leaks London on 020 3961 5444 or send the details online. Say where the water or damp is showing, whether the property has a meter and whether the reading moves with everything switched off. The offer is explained on the £100 first hour leak detection page.

About Water Leaks London

Water Leaks London Plumbers and Leak Specialists is an independent leak detection and plumbing team serving all of Greater London, established in 2026 by four plumbers who met at plumbing school 15 years ago. It carries out water leak detection using tracer gas, acoustic detection, thermal imaging and camera inspection, and quotes repairs in writing. It is not part of Thames Water or any water supplier. Its aim is to publish prices that households can understand before they call.

More information is at .