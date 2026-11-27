MENAFN - GetNews) The four-day US event will introduce updated K13 Lite pricing, a special F13X offer for eligible new customers, and additional deals on UV and UV DTF printers, clearance models, and consumables.

United States - Nov. 27, 2026 - Procolored, a provider of DTF and UV printing solutions, is preparing to open its Black Friday Mega Sale from November 27 through November 30 (PT). Described on the company's US campaign page as the final Black Friday deals across products and bundles, the four-day event brings together new pricing on selected printers, equipment combinations, clearance models, and printing supplies.

The upcoming sale is designed to serve buyers at different stages of building a print business: from creators looking for a first DTF setup to established shops considering higher-volume production or adding UV printing to their services.

A Lower Entry Price for K13 Lite Buyers

A key change taking effect on November 27 is the updated price of the Procolored K13 Lite DTF printer. The white and pink standalone models will be priced at $1,599, down from $1,699. Unlike a short Black Friday markdown, this standalone price adjustment is planned to continue after the November promotion ends.

Customers looking for a more complete setup will also see revised bundle prices: the standard oven bundle will be $2,099 (previously $2,199), the standard oven bundle with a heat press will be $2,399 (previously $2,499), and the smokeless oven bundle will be $2,699 (previously $2,799). The different configurations allow buyers to select the equipment combination that fits their workflow and available workspace.

A Dedicated F13X Offer for Growing Production Needs

For businesses looking to increase output, the Procolored F13X DTF printer will have a special dual-head price of $2,899 for eligible new customers, compared with its public presale price of $2,999. Six additional dual-head bundle configurations will each receive $100 off their respective published presale prices.

The F13X combines dual-printhead production with automated maintenance features. Procolored lists printing speeds of up to 27 Letter/A4-size prints per hour, along with AI-assisted printhead detection and automatic printhead moisturizing to help identify nozzle issues and reduce the risk of ink drying during standby.

Eligible F13X buyers during the promotion will also receive a 12-month printhead warranty, including six additional months of coverage and one free printhead replacement during the warranty period. Customers must register their purchase on Procolored's website within one month to activate the extended coverage.

More Options for Expanding a Print Business

The Mega Sale extends beyond the two featured DTF printers. Selected UV and UV DTF models, including the VF13 Pro, V11 Pro, V6, and V4, are included in the campaign. The official event page lists an 8% discount for selected UV and UV DTF equipment, with savings of up to $500 depending on the model.

For customers comparing established DTF systems, the campaign also includes clearance offers on selected F8, F13, P13, and F13 Pro models. Availability is limited by remaining inventory, and product-specific prices are shown on the campaign page.

Printing supplies are part of the promotion as well. Eligible consumables—including ink, transfer film, powder, and cleaning products—will be covered by tiered order discounts:



· Spend $150 and save $20.

· Spend $250 and save $40.

· Spend $350 and save $60. · Spend $500 and save $100.

Sale Dates and Offer Details

Procolored's Black Friday Mega Sale runs November 27–30, 2026 (PT). Customers can review the product offers and available bundle configurations on the official US campaign page. Black Friday Main Deals cannot be combined with sitewide discounts. Offers are subject to product availability, and final payable prices are confirmed at checkout.

About Procolored

Procolored supplies printing systems across DTF, UV DTF, UV, and DTG categories, together with related equipment, consumables, and accessories. Its product range includes desktop and small-format systems aimed at custom printing, garment decoration, and print-on-demand applications.