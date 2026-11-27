MENAFN - GetNews) First in the Echoes of Lunagon series, the novel follows two exiles seeking refuge in Raskograd.

LONDON, United Kingdom - Nov. 27, 2026 - Independent publisher Lunagon Vale Studios has released its first novel, The Masks We Wear, by Aeron Graves, in ebook, paperback and hardback. The ebook and paperback came out on 31 August 2026, and the hardback followed on 30 September 2026. It is the first title in the Echoes of Lunagon series.

On 1 December 2026, the studio will also release its first Vale Paper, the opening title in its Vale Papers series of physical-only publications, with no ebook edition. It is designed as a snapshot of the studio's journey as it happens, and will be available at major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Gardners, priced at £4.49. Lunagon Vale Studios is also developing an audiobook edition of The Masks We Wear and has begun work on the next title in the series, which does not yet have a name. A studio Reddit community is being built and is expected to go live in the coming months.

“The main reason for writing the book was to show that a city can hold a story that unifies mythology, the cosmic and cultural systems, moving beyond fragments into a single architecture,” said Thomas Putnar, Founder of Lunagon Vale Studios.

The story

Two exiles from the hidden city of Lunagon Vale, Wolf and Rosa, arrive in Raskograd seeking refuge. Corruption, crime and secret powers rise around them. To survive, they must build new alliances, protect the broken, and decide how far loyalty can go before it becomes war.

The book is a dark fantasy that borrows from crime and thriller fiction. It deals with found family, hidden societies, moral ambiguity and the masks people wear to survive. Readers of urban fantasy, dark fantasy, crime and thriller fiction will find it where those genres meet. For readers of The City & The City by China Miéville and Jade City by Fonda Lee.

An early Amazon UK reviewer gave the hardback five stars, writing:“Loved the book and all the characters. I can't wait for more books in the series.”

The world of Lunagon Vale

Lunagon Vale is a city defined by structure and memory rather than spectacle. It is the setting for every Echoes of Lunagon title, and the studio describes its fiction as set in a shared narrative world built on memory, power, loyalty and identity.

That world is meant to feel lived-in, dangerous and quietly intimate. Instead of treating mythology, cosmic ideas and cultural systems as separate fragments, the books draw them into one architecture, with the city itself holding the story together.

How the series works

Every Echoes of Lunagon title shares one continuity. The districts, institutions and factions stay constant from book to book, while each novel stands on its own and can be read in any order. A new reader can start with The Masks We Wear, or with a later title, without missing the story. For readers who keep going, the shared setting rewards the return, since each visit adds to a world they already know.

At a glance

Title: The Masks We Wear

Author: Aeron Graves

Series: Echoes of Lunagon, book one

Publisher: Lunagon Vale Studios, an imprint of Graves & Vale LTD

Genre: Dark fantasy with crime and thriller elements

Formats: Ebook, paperback, hardback

Pages: 208

Setting: Lunagon Vale and Raskograd

Coming next: An audiobook edition and the next Echoes of Lunagon title

Availability

The Masks We Wear is available through Amazon, Bookshop and the publisher's website.

· Ebook: ISBN 9781919105024, £3.99 / $5.99 / €4.99

· Paperback: ISBN 9781919105000, £9.99 / $13.99 / €11.99

· Hardback: ISBN 9781919105017, £18.99 / $20.99 / €21.99

Buy or learn more: #masks

Review copies of the book are available on request from the media contact below.

About Lunagon Vale Studios

Lunagon Vale Studios is the independent publishing imprint and creative output of Graves & Vale LTD, based in London. It publishes its fiction under the author name Aeron Graves, and The Masks We Wear is its first release. Website: | Instagram:

About Aeron Graves

Aeron Graves is the author name under which Lunagon Vale Studios publishes its fiction. The work blends atmospheric fantasy with symbolic architecture, exploring the convergence of myth, memory and the uncanny. It is written for readers who like worlds that feel lived-in, dangerous and quietly intimate.

Aeron Graves is not tied to one writer. Pen names often become fixed to a single identity, and the studio wants this one to become a way of writing that changes and improves over time. The name began partly as an inside joke: one of the founders cannot pronounce the first name, and the surname links directly to the company's identity. Website: