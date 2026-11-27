MENAFN - GetNews) YSMS Lab, an independent publication, has published its first hands-on ranking of yoga studio software. Only 3 of the 11 software products it tested scored 8.0 or more out of 10.

San Jose, California - Nov. 27, 2026 - YSMS Lab has published its first ranking of yoga studio software. The independent publication tested 11 software products hands-on. Only 3 scored 8.0 or more out of 10.

The 3 are StudioGrowth (9.5), Walla (8.4) and Momence (8.0). YSMS Lab calls a product "worth paying for" when it reaches that mark.

"Most pages that rank software for yoga studios are written by the companies that sell it," said the YSMS Lab Test Team. "Studio owners need an answer they can trust. So we tested each product ourselves and published every score."

The full ranking

Seven of the 11 products have a full review on the publication. The Lab Score runs from 0 to 10.

1. StudioGrowth: 9.5

2. Walla: 8.4

3. Momence: 8.0

4. Mariana Tek: 7.6

5. WellnessLiving: 6.7

6. Mindbody: 5.9 (capped)

7. Arketa: 5.8

YSMS Lab also tested Glofox, OfferingTree, Punchpass and TeamUp. It did not rank them.

See the full ranking at

How YSMS Lab tested

The YSMS Lab Test Team set up the same model studio in each of the 7 ranked products. The studio has 1 location, 2 rooms, 140 active members and 12 teachers on 4 pay rules. It runs 32 group classes a week.

Testers checked 61 features one by one. They also scored support, migration, data export, and price and contract terms.

Three rules limit a score, however strong the features are. A product cannot score well if it has billing errors, holds back a studio's client data, or makes leaving costly or slow. Mindbody's 5.9 is a capped score. The rules on data and on leaving apply to it.

"A studio owner should know what it costs to leave before she signs," said the YSMS Lab Test Team. "Our scores count contract terms and data export as much as features."

The full scoring method is public at

A software vendor can dispute a finding. YSMS Lab re-checks within 30 days and adds a dated note to the page.

YSMS Lab re-tests each product every 12 months. It checks prices every 3 months.

About YSMS Lab

YSMS Lab is an independent publication that tests yoga studio management software at yogastudiomanagementsoftware. The YSMS Lab Test Team tests each software product hands-on on the same model studio and writes for US studio owners.