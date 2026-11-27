Codematebd Launches Two Free Calculators For Car Insurance Savings And Deposit Interest
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Heiningen, Germany, November 27, 2026 - CodeMatebd, the German online guide portal for insurance, cars, finance and health, has launched two free online calculators that help consumers save money on car insurance and earn more interest on overnight deposits.
The car insurance savings calculator (Kfz-Versicherung Sparpotenzial Rechner) shows drivers how much they could save by comparing their current motor insurance premium with alternatives. Users enter a few details about their vehicle and current policy and receive an estimate of their annual savings potential, along with practical tips for switching providers.
The overnight deposit interest calculator (Tagesgeld-Zinsrechner) compares interest rates on Tagesgeld accounts and shows how much interest savers can earn on their deposits over time. It helps users see the difference between low and competitive rates and choose an account that makes their money work harder.
Both calculators are free to use, require no registration, and are available now on codematebd. They complement the portal's library of more than 1,700 free guides and 23 cancellation-letter templates covering insurance, cars, finance and health topics.
"Many people overpay for car insurance or leave their savings in accounts that pay almost no interest," said Viktor Klinger, owner of CodeMatebd. "Our new calculators make the potential savings visible in seconds, so readers can act on them right away."
About CodeMatebd: CodeMatebd explains insurance, cars, finance and health topics in plain language for readers in Germany. The portal publishes current guides, comparisons and tips, and offers free calculators and cancellation-letter templates. Contact: Viktor Klinger,..., Moerikestr. 154, 73092 Heiningen, Germany.
The car insurance savings calculator (Kfz-Versicherung Sparpotenzial Rechner) shows drivers how much they could save by comparing their current motor insurance premium with alternatives. Users enter a few details about their vehicle and current policy and receive an estimate of their annual savings potential, along with practical tips for switching providers.
The overnight deposit interest calculator (Tagesgeld-Zinsrechner) compares interest rates on Tagesgeld accounts and shows how much interest savers can earn on their deposits over time. It helps users see the difference between low and competitive rates and choose an account that makes their money work harder.
Both calculators are free to use, require no registration, and are available now on codematebd. They complement the portal's library of more than 1,700 free guides and 23 cancellation-letter templates covering insurance, cars, finance and health topics.
"Many people overpay for car insurance or leave their savings in accounts that pay almost no interest," said Viktor Klinger, owner of CodeMatebd. "Our new calculators make the potential savings visible in seconds, so readers can act on them right away."
About CodeMatebd: CodeMatebd explains insurance, cars, finance and health topics in plain language for readers in Germany. The portal publishes current guides, comparisons and tips, and offers free calculators and cancellation-letter templates. Contact: Viktor Klinger,..., Moerikestr. 154, 73092 Heiningen, Germany.
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