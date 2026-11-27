Unlocked Potential Opens Registration For 2026 Winter Break Youth Camp In Flagstaff
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) School is out for the holidays, and Flagstaff parents need a plan. Unlocked Potential has one that keeps kids moving, laughing and learning.
Unlocked Potential, a Flagstaff youth athletic training company, announced that registration is open online for its 2026 Winter Break Youth Camp. For parents looking for youth camps in Flagstaff, the in-person day camp runs Dec. 21–23 and Dec. 28–30. It is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through ninth grade. Camp hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with an aftercare option for families who need extended hours. Parents searching for camps for kids in Flagstaff get a structured, high-energy way to fill the winter break, and spots may go quickly, since several of the organization's past seasonal camps have sold out.
Each day brings new activities, including sports, engaging and thought-provoking games, arts and crafts, and team-building challenges. The activities are designed to support creativity, physical fitness and positive social interaction. The mix gives every camper something to enjoy, whether they love to compete, create or explore. Kids stay active, make new friends and learn new skills in a fun environment, and every day offers something different so campers stay engaged and filled with the holiday spirit. Among Flagstaff youth camps, it pairs athletic energy with creativity, which makes it a good fit for basketball families and kids trying something new alike.
Pricing starts at $180 for three days of camp hours. Camp days are available in three-, four- or six-day options, with or without aftercare, so parents can build the week around work, travel and holiday plans. A sibling discount is available when registering more than one child. Registration is non-refundable once completed. For parents comparing youth programs Flagstaff offers, the camp is an easy way to meet the Unlocked Potential team and see the coaching style in action. Basketball enthusiasts can also look ahead to the organization's winter youth basketball leagues for boys and girls, which continue the skill-building and teamwork that campers experience during the break.
"Winter break is a great chance for kids to burn off energy, make friends and try something new," said Coach Kiki of Unlocked Potential. "Parents want to know their kids are active and having fun. Our youth camps in Flagstaff are built so every child, whether they're a basketball player, an artist or just looking for a good time, leaves feeling more confident than when they arrived. We can't wait to welcome them."
About Unlocked Potential
Unlocked Potential is a Flagstaff-based youth athletic training company with the tagline "Bigger Than Basketball." The organization offers youth basketball leagues for boys and girls, individual and group training, tournaments, the Rising Stars Academy and a calendar of seasonal camps. Leagues, camps and clinics across the year give kids steady opportunities to learn and compete. Its programs serve families looking for youth camps Arizona wide as well as camps for kids in Arizona that focus on skill-building, teamwork and fun. To register for the Winter Break Youth Camp, visit
Media Contact:
Coach Kiki
Unlocked Potential
928-853-0014 |...
Unlocked Potential, a Flagstaff youth athletic training company, announced that registration is open online for its 2026 Winter Break Youth Camp. For parents looking for youth camps in Flagstaff, the in-person day camp runs Dec. 21–23 and Dec. 28–30. It is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through ninth grade. Camp hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with an aftercare option for families who need extended hours. Parents searching for camps for kids in Flagstaff get a structured, high-energy way to fill the winter break, and spots may go quickly, since several of the organization's past seasonal camps have sold out.
Each day brings new activities, including sports, engaging and thought-provoking games, arts and crafts, and team-building challenges. The activities are designed to support creativity, physical fitness and positive social interaction. The mix gives every camper something to enjoy, whether they love to compete, create or explore. Kids stay active, make new friends and learn new skills in a fun environment, and every day offers something different so campers stay engaged and filled with the holiday spirit. Among Flagstaff youth camps, it pairs athletic energy with creativity, which makes it a good fit for basketball families and kids trying something new alike.
Pricing starts at $180 for three days of camp hours. Camp days are available in three-, four- or six-day options, with or without aftercare, so parents can build the week around work, travel and holiday plans. A sibling discount is available when registering more than one child. Registration is non-refundable once completed. For parents comparing youth programs Flagstaff offers, the camp is an easy way to meet the Unlocked Potential team and see the coaching style in action. Basketball enthusiasts can also look ahead to the organization's winter youth basketball leagues for boys and girls, which continue the skill-building and teamwork that campers experience during the break.
"Winter break is a great chance for kids to burn off energy, make friends and try something new," said Coach Kiki of Unlocked Potential. "Parents want to know their kids are active and having fun. Our youth camps in Flagstaff are built so every child, whether they're a basketball player, an artist or just looking for a good time, leaves feeling more confident than when they arrived. We can't wait to welcome them."
About Unlocked Potential
Unlocked Potential is a Flagstaff-based youth athletic training company with the tagline "Bigger Than Basketball." The organization offers youth basketball leagues for boys and girls, individual and group training, tournaments, the Rising Stars Academy and a calendar of seasonal camps. Leagues, camps and clinics across the year give kids steady opportunities to learn and compete. Its programs serve families looking for youth camps Arizona wide as well as camps for kids in Arizona that focus on skill-building, teamwork and fun. To register for the Winter Break Youth Camp, visit
Media Contact:
Coach Kiki
Unlocked Potential
928-853-0014 |...
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