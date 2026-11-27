Zoraw Chocolates Introduces Two New Protein Chocolate Flavours As Holiday Preorders Open
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mississauga, Ontario, Canada – ZoRaw Chocolates is expanding its chocolate collection with two new additions: the 60% Dark Mint Chocolate Bar with Protein and the 60% Dark Chocolate Almond Bar with Protein. Both new flavours are now available for preorder, giving chocolate lovers more options to explore ahead of the holiday season.
The latest additions bring together rich dark chocolate, added protein, and dietary fibre, offering a different way to enjoy chocolate without added sugar.
Meet the Two New Chocolate Flavours
Chocolate lovers can now discover two new flavours in convenient boxes of 12 individually portioned bars.
60% Dark Mint Chocolate Bar with Protein
For those who enjoy the combination of dark chocolate and refreshing mint, the new Dark Mint variety delivers a rich cocoa experience with a peppermint finish.
Each 52g bar provides:
12g protein
6g dietary fibre
0g sugar
3g net carbohydrates
Shop the new Dark Mint Chocolate Box of 12:
60% Dark Chocolate Almond Bar with Protein
The second addition combines 60% dark chocolate with almonds, creating a satisfying combination of rich cocoa flavour and nutty texture.
Each 55g bar provides:
12g protein
6g dietary fibre
0g sugar
3g net carbohydrates
Shop the new Dark Chocolate Almond Box of 12:
Both products are made without added sugar and contain whey protein, with almond and milk allergens. Customers are encouraged to review the complete ingredient and allergen information before ordering.
More Reasons to Explore ZoRaw Chocolates
The two new additions build on ZoRaw's focus on combining enjoyable chocolate flavours with additional nutritional features.
Rather than offering conventional protein bars, the brand focuses on chocolate products with added protein and fibre.
With 12g of protein per full-size bar, no added sugar, and multiple flavour options, the collection gives customers more variety when choosing chocolate for everyday enjoyment.
Whether someone prefers refreshing mint, crunchy almonds, creamy milk chocolate, or richer dark chocolate, there are different varieties to discover.
Preorder Now: Get Ready for the Holiday Season
Both new products are available for preorder through the official ZoRaw Chocolates website, with shipping scheduled to begin November 30.
Customers looking to try the new flavours can explore the individual product pages, compare nutritional information, and secure their preferred boxes online.
The holiday season is also an opportunity to discover new chocolate favourites or choose something different for friends and family who enjoy chocolate.
Don't wait to discover your new favourite flavour. Explore both new releases and preorder your box today.
Shop Dark Mint:
Shop Dark Chocolate Almond:
Visit the official website:
About ZoRaw Chocolates
ZoRaw Chocolates is a Canadian-made chocolate brand offering chocolate products formulated with added protein, dietary fibre, and no added sugar. Its collection features milk, almond, dark, extra-dark, coconut, and other chocolate varieties designed for consumers who enjoy chocolate and want more options to explore.
The latest additions bring together rich dark chocolate, added protein, and dietary fibre, offering a different way to enjoy chocolate without added sugar.
Meet the Two New Chocolate Flavours
Chocolate lovers can now discover two new flavours in convenient boxes of 12 individually portioned bars.
60% Dark Mint Chocolate Bar with Protein
For those who enjoy the combination of dark chocolate and refreshing mint, the new Dark Mint variety delivers a rich cocoa experience with a peppermint finish.
Each 52g bar provides:
12g protein
6g dietary fibre
0g sugar
3g net carbohydrates
Shop the new Dark Mint Chocolate Box of 12:
60% Dark Chocolate Almond Bar with Protein
The second addition combines 60% dark chocolate with almonds, creating a satisfying combination of rich cocoa flavour and nutty texture.
Each 55g bar provides:
12g protein
6g dietary fibre
0g sugar
3g net carbohydrates
Shop the new Dark Chocolate Almond Box of 12:
Both products are made without added sugar and contain whey protein, with almond and milk allergens. Customers are encouraged to review the complete ingredient and allergen information before ordering.
More Reasons to Explore ZoRaw Chocolates
The two new additions build on ZoRaw's focus on combining enjoyable chocolate flavours with additional nutritional features.
Rather than offering conventional protein bars, the brand focuses on chocolate products with added protein and fibre.
With 12g of protein per full-size bar, no added sugar, and multiple flavour options, the collection gives customers more variety when choosing chocolate for everyday enjoyment.
Whether someone prefers refreshing mint, crunchy almonds, creamy milk chocolate, or richer dark chocolate, there are different varieties to discover.
Preorder Now: Get Ready for the Holiday Season
Both new products are available for preorder through the official ZoRaw Chocolates website, with shipping scheduled to begin November 30.
Customers looking to try the new flavours can explore the individual product pages, compare nutritional information, and secure their preferred boxes online.
The holiday season is also an opportunity to discover new chocolate favourites or choose something different for friends and family who enjoy chocolate.
Don't wait to discover your new favourite flavour. Explore both new releases and preorder your box today.
Shop Dark Mint:
Shop Dark Chocolate Almond:
Visit the official website:
About ZoRaw Chocolates
ZoRaw Chocolates is a Canadian-made chocolate brand offering chocolate products formulated with added protein, dietary fibre, and no added sugar. Its collection features milk, almond, dark, extra-dark, coconut, and other chocolate varieties designed for consumers who enjoy chocolate and want more options to explore.
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