SAITED 2026 Marks 10 Years, Bringing Together 4,482+ Students Across 60+ Schools
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Bhubaneswar, November 26, 2026: SAI International Education Group hosted the 10th edition of SAITED, its flagship Science, Technology, Engineering and Design (STEM) conclave, at SAI International School, Bhubaneswar. Graced by Padma Shri Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, renowned aerospace scientist and former Director of the ISRO Satellite Centre (URSC), the decadal edition was organised around the theme 'From the Shadows: Engineering the Impossible'.
A key highlight is SAI Combinator: Student Startup Accelerator & Demo Day, a pan-India student entrepreneurship initiative that brought together aspiring innovators from schools across the country. Working in teams, students identified real-world problems and developed startup ideas backed by prototypes, target customers and viable business models. Following an accelerator bootcamp, the shortlisted teams pitched their ventures before an external jury comprising entrepreneurs and founders running their own startups.
Recognised as one of India's largest school-based, student-driven STEM festivals, SAITED brings together students, educators, researchers, innovators and technology enthusiasts to explore ideas shaping tomorrow. This year's edition recorded participation from 4,482+ students across 60+ schools, featuring 210+ projects. Established in 2016 by the late Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, Founder of SAI International Education Group, the platform encourages young learners to explore scientific concepts, present innovations and develop solutions to real-world challenges through experiential learning and collaboration.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, said, "SAITED reflects our commitment to nurturing curiosity, creativity and scientific thinking. Over the past decade, it has empowered young minds to question, explore and turn ideas into possibilities."
The Chief Guest, Padma Shri Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, shared insights from India's space exploration journey and encouraged students to approach challenges with curiosity, perseverance and confidence. During the ted talk session, he engaged with students on scientific exploration and the possibilities of innovation. Appreciating the initiative, he said platforms such as SAITED are generally offered to students at the college and university level, and seeing a school create such an extensive platform for young learners was truly commendable. He appreciated the opportunity it provides students to explore science, technology and innovation at an early age. He said, "Every great achievement begins with curiosity. Young minds must continue questioning, experimenting and believing in possibilities beyond the conventional."
Sharing his experience, Aarav Mishra, Class XI, said, "SAITED has given us an incredible opportunity to move beyond textbooks and bring our ideas to life. Interacting with fellow young innovators and exploring different projects has inspired me to think creatively, experiment fearlessly and look at real-world challenges as opportunities to innovate."
Ananya Das, Class XI, added, "Being part of SAITED has been an enriching experience. It has encouraged me to be curious, explore new possibilities and understand how science and technology can make a meaningful difference in society. The platform has also taught me the value of collaboration and learning from others."
The conclave recognised student excellence through the Science Model Competition Awards and the Founder's Debate Cup, presented by the dignitaries. Students showcased their scientific understanding, creativity and problem-solving abilities through projects and models. The event also featured the inauguration of the Tech Park by Dr. Annadurai.
Completing a decade of scientific exploration and student-led innovation, SAITED continues to advance the vision of its Founder by encouraging young minds to think critically, experiment fearlessly and contribute meaningfully to the future.
About SAI International Education Group:
SAI International Education Group is one of India's leading educational institutions, comprising SAI International School, SAI Angan and SAI International Residential School. Headquartered in Bhubaneswar and led by Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, the Group is recognised for its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development. With a strong focus on nurturing future-ready global citizens rooted in Indian values, SAI has established itself as a pioneer in progressive K-12 education through its learner-centric approach, global collaborations and emphasis on leadership, research, and experiential learning.
A key highlight is SAI Combinator: Student Startup Accelerator & Demo Day, a pan-India student entrepreneurship initiative that brought together aspiring innovators from schools across the country. Working in teams, students identified real-world problems and developed startup ideas backed by prototypes, target customers and viable business models. Following an accelerator bootcamp, the shortlisted teams pitched their ventures before an external jury comprising entrepreneurs and founders running their own startups.
Recognised as one of India's largest school-based, student-driven STEM festivals, SAITED brings together students, educators, researchers, innovators and technology enthusiasts to explore ideas shaping tomorrow. This year's edition recorded participation from 4,482+ students across 60+ schools, featuring 210+ projects. Established in 2016 by the late Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, Founder of SAI International Education Group, the platform encourages young learners to explore scientific concepts, present innovations and develop solutions to real-world challenges through experiential learning and collaboration.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, said, "SAITED reflects our commitment to nurturing curiosity, creativity and scientific thinking. Over the past decade, it has empowered young minds to question, explore and turn ideas into possibilities."
The Chief Guest, Padma Shri Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, shared insights from India's space exploration journey and encouraged students to approach challenges with curiosity, perseverance and confidence. During the ted talk session, he engaged with students on scientific exploration and the possibilities of innovation. Appreciating the initiative, he said platforms such as SAITED are generally offered to students at the college and university level, and seeing a school create such an extensive platform for young learners was truly commendable. He appreciated the opportunity it provides students to explore science, technology and innovation at an early age. He said, "Every great achievement begins with curiosity. Young minds must continue questioning, experimenting and believing in possibilities beyond the conventional."
Sharing his experience, Aarav Mishra, Class XI, said, "SAITED has given us an incredible opportunity to move beyond textbooks and bring our ideas to life. Interacting with fellow young innovators and exploring different projects has inspired me to think creatively, experiment fearlessly and look at real-world challenges as opportunities to innovate."
Ananya Das, Class XI, added, "Being part of SAITED has been an enriching experience. It has encouraged me to be curious, explore new possibilities and understand how science and technology can make a meaningful difference in society. The platform has also taught me the value of collaboration and learning from others."
The conclave recognised student excellence through the Science Model Competition Awards and the Founder's Debate Cup, presented by the dignitaries. Students showcased their scientific understanding, creativity and problem-solving abilities through projects and models. The event also featured the inauguration of the Tech Park by Dr. Annadurai.
Completing a decade of scientific exploration and student-led innovation, SAITED continues to advance the vision of its Founder by encouraging young minds to think critically, experiment fearlessly and contribute meaningfully to the future.
About SAI International Education Group:
SAI International Education Group is one of India's leading educational institutions, comprising SAI International School, SAI Angan and SAI International Residential School. Headquartered in Bhubaneswar and led by Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, the Group is recognised for its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development. With a strong focus on nurturing future-ready global citizens rooted in Indian values, SAI has established itself as a pioneer in progressive K-12 education through its learner-centric approach, global collaborations and emphasis on leadership, research, and experiential learning.
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