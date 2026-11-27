MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at the Italian port of Augusta rose by $2.43, or 2.4%, compared to the previous figure, reaching $102.77 per barrel, according to oil market participants.

A similar upward trend was recorded at Türkiye's Ceyhan port, where the price of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis rose by $2.40, or 2.5%, to 01 barrel.

Other benchmark crude grades also posted gains. Urals crude oil rose by $2.54, or 3.6%, compared to the previous figure, reaching $72.68 per barrel.

The price of Dated Brent crude, produced in the North Sea, rose by $2.6, or 2.7%, compared to the previous figure, reaching $97.56 per barrel.

The latest price increases have pushed Azeri Light significantly above the oil price assumption underpinning Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget, which is based on an average of $65 per barrel.

According to the latest data from Trading Economics, Brent crude rose above $96 per barrel on Friday, setting the stage for the first weekly price increase in the past four weeks. The price increase is linked to attacks on energy facilities and tankers in the Middle East, which have heightened concerns about potential supply disruptions.

In addition, it is reported that the Tehran-backed Yemeni Houthis struck the Jazan oil refinery in Saudi Arabia, located on the Red Sea coast, resulting in the temporary suspension of some of its operations. This followed an earlier attack on the Ras Tanura oil hub in the Persian Gulf.

"In addition, a tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). Against this backdrop, unconfirmed reports have emerged from Iran suggesting that several ships may have struck sea mines this week. Despite the recent recovery in prices, oil prices have fallen by nearly 20% this month. This is due to the gradual resumption of crude oil supplies from the Persian Gulf. In addition, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts a supply surplus in the oil market in the fourth quarter.

Market participants are also awaiting the OPEC+ meeting, which will take place on Sunday. It is expected that member countries will discuss the group's strategy regarding oil supply volumes for 2027,” Trading Economics reports.