MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan is considering developing unconventional hydrocarbon resources at the Karagansai site and constructing a $1.6 billion ammonia and urea complex in the Mangystau region, according to the Kazakh government.

The issues were discussed by First Deputy Prime Minister Nurlybek Nalibayev during meetings with representatives of South-Oil LLP and financial group ADIB Holdings, as well as China Wuhuan Engineering and KazAzot JSC.

During the meeting with South-Oil and ADIB Holdings, the parties discussed prospects for developing unconventional hydrocarbon resources at the Karagansai site. Modern multi-stage hydraulic fracturing technologies have already been applied as part of the project, and two horizontal wells have been drilled. A total of 10 wells are planned.

The negotiations also focused on attracting additional financing, improving shale oil extraction technologies, and establishing related industrial facilities in Kazakhstan.

The development of unconventional hydrocarbon resources is expected to expand the country's resource potential and promote technological advancement in its oil and gas and oilfield services industries.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, speaking at an expanded government meeting, instructed the authorities to create favourable conditions for developing shale oil reserves and attracting investment in technically complex fields.

Separately, Nalibayev discussed the construction of an ammonia and urea complex in the Mangystau region with representatives of China Wuhuan Engineering and KazAzot.

The project is estimated to cost approximately $1.6 billion. Once operational, the complex will have an annual production capacity of 660,000 tonnes of ammonia, 577,500 tonnes of urea and 500,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

The project is expected to improve domestic farmers' access to mineral fertilizers, reduce dependence on imports and expand the export potential of Kazakhstan's chemical industry.

Speaking at the Third Forum of Agricultural Producers, Tokayev emphasized the importance of expanding domestic mineral fertilizer production and called for support for the project.

Following the meetings, Nalibayev said the government was ready to provide the necessary support, in accordance with applicable legislation, for investment projects aimed at introducing advanced technologies, developing domestic industry and creating new jobs.