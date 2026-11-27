MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) will provide up to $60 million in Islamic financing to support the purchase of 2,683 rail tank cars for transporting petroleum products in Uzbekistan and on international routes.

According to EDB, the financing is part of a memorandum of cooperation signed by the EDB and Centrum Global Logistics. The project will be implemented by Centrum-Solutions LLC, a member of the Uzbek transport and logistics holding.

The credit facility will be structured under the commodity Murabaha model, an Islamic financing arrangement based on the purchase and resale of commodities.

"The EDB will provide a credit facility of up to $60 million based on Islamic financing principles," said Alexey Skatin, deputy chairman of the EDB Management Board. He added that the project would support business development, strengthen logistics chains and create additional opportunities for international trade.

According to Abdulaziz Abdurakhmanov, founder and chairman of the board of Centrum Holding, demand for petroleum product transportation across Central Asia continues to grow.

He said the new tank cars would expand the group's fleet, improve transportation efficiency and help reduce delivery times.

The additional capacity is expected to support the transportation of aviation fuel, as well as petroleum product supplies for Uzbekistan's major oil and gas companies and international partners.

Moreover, the project is expected to expand Uzbekistan's capacity to transport petroleum products across borders and support trade with other countries.