MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Honourable Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has warned that Ghana can no longer afford the destruction of its forests and water bodies through illegal mining, stressing the need for a stronger commitment to responsible mining practices.

He made the remarks at the launch of Site Mpuntuо, Site and Kwahu West Responsible Cooperative Mining at Nkawkaw, Kwahu West Municipality, in the Eastern Region, on November 26, 2026.

The Minister disclosed that about 8,900 hectares of forest reserves had been lost, while 60 per cent of the country's water bodies were severely polluted.

“Government is not against mining, but we are against illegal mining and the destruction of our natural resources,” he stressed.

He highlighted key reforms introduced to improve regulation and accountability in the mining sector, including the establishment of district mining offices to enable communities to initiate mining licence applications at the district level.

The Minister urged the cooperatives to operate within the law, prioritise workers' safety and uphold responsible mining standards.

“We must all support the vision of turning our waters blue and our forests green,” he appealed.

For his part, the Acting National Coordinator of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (RCOMSDEP), Shehu Siddiq, cautioned the cooperatives against mining outside their approved concessions, particularly in forest reserves and water bodies.

“Mine within your jurisdiction. Your certificate does not give you the right to mine outside your approved concession. Do the right thing to avoid running into trouble with NAIMOS,” he warned.

Mr. Siddiq said the cooperatives would be subjected to monthly monitoring to ensure complaince.

He urged them to take the programme seriously and demonstrate that small-scale mining could be carried out safely and sustainably.

The three cooperatives pledged to abide by the country's mining laws and regulations.

The ceremony was attended by traditional rulers, community members, heads of security agencies and Government officials.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Republic of Ghana.Download logo