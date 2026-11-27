MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership will bring regional and international media attention to the December 3–4 summit at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna PR, a global strategic communications firm, has been appointed PR partner for Proof of Talk Abu Dhabi. The invitation-only executive summit's first Gulf edition takes place at Louvre Abu Dhabi on December 3–4, 2026.

Luna PR will connect regional and international media with the investors, executives, founders, and policymakers taking part.

Proof of Talk's Gulf debut comes as Abu Dhabi takes on a larger role in global asset management. According to ADGM's H1 2026 figures, assets under management grew 54% year over year, with 190 fund and asset managers now based there. The summit brings global asset managers and digital asset firms together with Gulf banks, investors, and policymakers to discuss tokenized fund distribution, cross-border settlement, and AI in financial services.

The Abu Dhabi edition follows four sold-out editions in Paris; the most recent, in June 2026, drew 2,500 decision-makers. Changpeng Zhao (CZ), founder of Binance, will open the summit. Speakers include Jacob Helberg, US under secretary of state for economic affairs; Paul Kayrouz, chief fintech officer of the Central Bank of the UAE; Jenny Johnson, president and CEO of Franklin Templeton; and Richard Teng, co-CEO of Binance, alongside executives from BlackRock, Coinbase Institutional, DTCC, and Emirates NBD, and Luna PR founder and CEO Nikita Sachdev.

“Some of the most consequential work in digital finance happens behind the scenes, in decisions about how a tokenized fund reaches investors or how a cross-border payment settles,” said Nikita Sachdev, founder and CEO of Luna PR.“Proof of Talk brings together the people making those decisions. Our role is to give journalists direct access to them, so they can report what's working, what's still holding adoption back, and what it will take to scale.”

“We chose Abu Dhabi for our first Gulf edition because the institutions here are shaping how these technologies are used in finance,” said Zohair Dehnadi, founder and CEO of Proof of Talk.“We wanted the people building new products in the same room as the banks that could distribute them, the investors that could use them, and the policymakers writing the rules. Luna PR knows the journalists covering this market, and a first edition needs that.”

The two-day summit hosts 120 speakers, with attendance capped at 2,000 guests and access by application. The program includes StableDay on December 3, with panels and closed-door roundtables for banks, fintechs, regulators, and stablecoin operators. Proof of Pitch will see ten pre-seed and seed-stage founders pitch to investor juries: digital assets on December 3, AI on December 4. No speaking slots are sold.

Journalists interested in attending or requesting interviews with speakers can contact Darina Shabana at....

About Luna PR

Luna PR is a global strategic communications firm specializing in emerging technologies, financial services, and capital markets. Founded in 2017, the firm is headquartered in Dubai with offices in London and New York, and its team of more than 65 people advises startups, publicly listed companies, financial institutions, and multinational organizations on corporate communications, reputation management, media relations, and executive positioning.

With expertise spanning digital assets, blockchain, artificial intelligence, fintech, robotics, and digital infrastructure, Luna PR helps organizations navigate complex markets, shape industry narratives, and engage stakeholders globally.

About Proof of Talk

Founded in Paris in 2023 and organized by X Ventures, Proof of Talk is an invitation-only executive summit focused on capital markets, digital assets, and artificial intelligence. Its annual flagship takes place at the Louvre Palace in Paris. Abu Dhabi is its first Gulf edition. Learn more at proofoftalk.io.

CONTACT: Media Contact Romina Perino Senior Corporate Communications Manager, Luna PR...