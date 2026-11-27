Bekaert delivered strong sales growth in the third quarter of 2026, with consolidated sales up +12% and like-for-like sales 1 up +8% versus the third quarter last year. Like-for-like sales growth was broad-based across all divisions and geographies, supported by the pass-through of higher input costs and higher volumes. Over the first nine months of 2026, like-for-like sales increased by +3% year-on-year, driven by volume growth.

Olivier Biebuyck, CEO, commented:“Bekaert delivered strong growth in the third quarter, with like-for-like sales increasing across all divisions and geographies. This performance demonstrates the agility and commitment of our people in a continued challenging inflationary environment. Bekaert will continue to manage inflationary pressures through disciplined cost pass-through.

Looking ahead, I see opportunities to build on Bekaert's strengths in structurally growing markets and further improve the quality and growth profile of the Group. We will pursue this through organic growth, disciplined acquisitions and active portfolio management.

Our agreement to acquire Dextra is a good example as it strengthens our position in Sustainable Construction, broadens our customer offering toward distinctive solutions and expands our exposure to critical infrastructure markets. Our strong cash generation and robust balance sheet give us the flexibility to invest in such opportunities while maintaining disciplined capital allocation.”

Financial highlights



Q3 2026 like-for-like sales1 growth of +8% versus Q3 2025 (€+68 million) and consolidated sales of €987 million (+12%)



Volumes up +2% (€+19 million)



Positive impact from the pass-through of higher input costs and mix of +6% (€+50 million)

Portfolio change impact of +2% (€+18 million), reflecting the contribution from the acquired Bridgestone plants and currency translation impact of +2% (€+21 million)

Like-for-like sales1 up +3% (€+75 million) in the first nine months of 2026 and consolidated sales of €2 851 million (+1%)



Volumes up +3% (€+94 million), partly offset by unfavorable mix effects of -1% (€-19 million) Portfolio change impact of -1% (€-33 million), reflecting the strategic divestments in Latin America in 2025 partly offset by the contribution from the acquired Bridgestone plants in 2026, and currency translation impact of -1% (€-25 million)



Operational and strategic highlights



Rubber Reinforcement - continued strong volume growth across Asia

Steel Wire Solutions - continued volume growth in power and data transmission, particularly in North America

BBRG - strong Q3 volume growth across the division, supported by strong order books, improved steel ropes output and solid performance in advanced cords

Specialty Businesses - improved regional and product mix in Sustainable Construction supported by increased flooring demand from new data center customers in North America, and tunneling projects; strong improvement in Q3 in the other subsegments Footprint consolidation continued in Q3 2026 to align capacity with market demand, reduce fixed costs and improve production efficiencies. Total one-off charges for restructuring initiatives for full-year 2026 are expected to be approximately €100 million, compared to €162 million for full-year 2025, of which approximately half is expected to be non-cash. Actions include the previously announced transfer of the steel wire production in Doncaster (UK) to the Hlohovec plant (Slovakia) and the reindustrialization of the Rubber Reinforcement site in Sardinia (Italy). Additional footprint optimization initiatives are being implemented in Rubber Reinforcement in China and Turkey, further enhancing cost competitiveness.



Outlook

Reflecting cost inflation and the related pass-through actions, the Group now expects full-year 2026 sales to be above the 2025 level, compared with previous guidance for sales to be similar to 2025. The expectation for underlying EBIT margin remains unchanged at slightly below the 2025 level.

Conference call for analysts and investors

Olivier Biebuyck, CEO, and Seppo Parvi, CFO, will present Bekaert's 2026 third quarter trading update to analysts and investors at 10:00 a.m. CET on Friday 27 November. This presentation can be accessed live upon registration (registration link ) and will be available on Bekaert's website after the event.

Attachment

p261127E - Trading update Q3 2026