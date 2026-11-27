Serabi (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI, OTCQX:SRBIF), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to release its unaudited interim results for the three- and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2026 (all currency amounts are expressed in US Dollars unless otherwise stated) .

HIGHLIGHTS



Gold sales for the first nine months of 2026 of 32,797 ounces (corresponding nine-month period of 2025: 32,106 ounces).

Gold production for the first nine months of 2026 of 34,057 ounces (corresponding nine-month period of 2025: 32,634 ounces).

Revised FY2026 production guidance of 39,000 - 40,000 gold ounces.

The revised guidance assumes trucking of Coringa ore to Palito is suspended in December 2026, when the 100,000-tonne limit permitted under the existing GUIA is expected to be reached.

Cash as at 30 September 2026 of $63.2 million vs $65.7 million as at 30 June 2026, reflecting operational cash generation offset by payment of the Company's maiden dividend of $5.1 million in July 2026. $3.4 million of additional cash received on 1 October 2026 from sale of bullion on 30 September 2026. Company remains debt free.



EBITDA for the nine-month period of $60.7 million (corresponding nine-month period of 2025: $48.2 million).



Profit after taxation for the nine-month period of $39.9 million (corresponding nine-month period of 2025: $34.9 million).



Earnings per share of 52.43 cents (corresponding nine-month period of 2025: 46.10 cents).



Net cash inflow from operations for the nine-month period (after mine development expenditure of $6.6 million) of $43.4 million (corresponding nine-month period of 2025: $34.3 million inflow, after mine development expenditure of $4.1 million).



Average gold price of $4,449 per ounce received on gold sales during the nine-month period (corresponding nine-month period of 2025: $3,256 per ounce).



Total cash cost for the nine-month period to 30 September 2026 of $2,114 per ounce (corresponding nine-month period of 2025: $1,429 per ounce).



All-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) for the nine-month period to 30 September 2026 of $2,716 per ounce (corresponding nine-month period of 2025: $1,816 per ounce).



Coringa Mine currently operates under a 3-year GUIA licence which expires on 29 January 2027.



Discussions ongoing with the Agência Nacional de Mineração ("ANM"), for continuation of the current GUIA.



Significant progress made towards securing the Coringa operating licence (“LO”), with key permitting milestones achieved during the period:





The Company received a change of land use approval from the Instituto Nacional de Colonização e Reforma Agrária (“INCRA”) at the state level, as well as the approval of the Estudo de Componente Indígena (“ECI”) from Fundação Nacional dos Povos Indígenas (“FUNAI”), the Brazilian governmental protection agency for Indigenous groups.





Change of land use is in the final stage, requiring approval by INCRA at the federal level. Once received, the Company will then apply for the LO. SEMAS has confirmed that an installation licence (“LI”) is not required, allowing the Company to proceed directly to the LO application.



Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, commented

“Serabi's costs are normalizing in comparison to Q2-2026 given the extraordinary costs during the previous quarter. Total cash cost and AISC on a year-to-date basis are $2,114/oz and $2,716/oz, respectively. We are implementing a number of operational improvements in the coming quarters which we expect to lower operating costs in future periods. With a strong balance sheet of $63.2 million cash and no debt, the Company is well positioned to pursue its strategic initiatives in the coming months.

Serabi achieved significant permitting milestones during the quarter, moving us closer to the permanent LO. I am pleased to report that since our last press release on 21 October 2026, the Company's pursuit of the permanent LO has advanced well. The change of land use was approved by INCRA at the state level and is now awaiting approval at the federal level, which we expect in the oncoming weeks. I am also pleased to report the ECI, four years in the making, received final approval by FUNAI, setting a precedent for a public mining company in Brazil. Serabi is now preparing its final report required by SEMAS as part of the application for the LO. In September, SEMAS confirmed that, as Coringa does not require a process plant or tailings facility, the requirement for the LI has been waived. This means we can proceed directly to application for the LO, which should save considerable time.

In December, the trucked tonnes of Coringa ore to Palito will reach the 100,000 tonne limit as permitted under the GUIA mining licence, which remains valid until 29 January 2027. The Company remains in close discussions with the ANM seeking authority to continue trucking Coringa ore after 29 January 2027, whilst the final LO is awarded. Assuming trucking is suspended in December, the Company is likely to produce between 39,000 - 40,000 ounces in 2026. Once the final LO is awarded, Serabi will be positioned to fully-utilize the 4th ball mill, which is in final commissioning, marking an important next step in Serabi's development.”

OVERVIEW OF THE FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Company produced 34,057 gold ounces and sold 32,797 gold ounces during the nine months ended 30 September 2026, as compared to 32,634 gold ounces produced and 32,106 gold ounces sold for the nine months ended 30 September 2025. In the nine months period ended 30 September 2026, production was affected by the consolidated head grade being lower than expected, due to lower mined grades from Palito.

The Company generated revenue of $145.9 million for the nine months ended 30 September 2026 at an average realized price per gold ounce sold of $4,449/oz. Revenue is higher for the nine months ended 30 September 2026 as compared to nine months ended 30 September 2025, due primarily to higher average realized gold prices.

Cost of sales for the nine months ended 30 September 2026, were $71.2 million as compared to $48.2 million for the nine months ended 30 September 2025. The $23.0 million increase is primarily as a result of the Company now expensing costs associated with gold sales from the Meio zone at Coringa, higher labour and fuel costs, increased maintenance expenditures, and the strengthening of the BRL vs USD foreign exchange rate.

The Company incurred administration and share based payments for the nine months ended 30 September 2026 of $14.0 million, as compared to $8.2 million for the nine months ended 30 September 2025. Costs were $5.8 million higher, primarily due to costs associated with the vesting of 2023 LTIPs in Q2-2026.

Total cash cost per gold ounce sold was $2,114 in the nine months ended 30 September 2026, as compared to $1,429 for the nine months ended 30 September 2025. AISC per gold ounce sold was $2,716 in the nine months ended 30 September 2026, as compared to $1,816 for the nine months ended 30 September 2025. These increases are primarily associated with the higher costs noted above.

Profit after tax for the nine months ended 30 September 2026 was $39.9 million, as compared to $34.9 million. This resulted in a basic EPS of 52.43 cents for the nine months ended 30 September 2026 in comparison to 46.10 cents for the nine months ended 30 September 2025.

KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATISTICS FOR THE THREE-AND NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2026 3 months to

30 September 2026

US$'000

(unaudited) 3 months to

30 September 2025

US$'000

(unaudited) 9 months to

30 September 2026

US$'000

(unaudited) 9 months to

30 September 2025

US$'000

(unaudited) Revenue 45,834 41,996 145,902 104,524 Cost of sales (25,843) (17,621) (71,202) (48,153) Gross operating profit 19,991 24,375 74,700 56,371 Administration and share based payments (3,671) (2,517) (13,961) (8,178) EBITDA 16,320 21,858 60,739 48,193 Depreciation and amortisation charges (2,708) (2,795) (7,122) (6,475) Operating profit 13,612 19,063 53,617 41,718 Profit after tax 9,728 15,987 39,859 34,915 Earnings per ordinary share (basic) 12.75c 21.11 52.43 46.10 Average gold price realised (oz) US$4,003 US$3,501 US$4,449 US$3,256





As at

30 September

2026

US$'000

(unaudited) As at

31 December 2025

US$'000

(audited) Cash and cash equivalents 63,238 49,223 Net funds (after finance debt obligations) 60,820 42,083 Net assets 211,014 169,721





Cash Cost and All-In Sustaining Cost (“AISC”) 9 months to

30 September

2026 9 months to 30 September

2025 12 months to 31 December 2025 Gold production for cash cost and AISC purposes 34,057 ozs 32,634 ozs 44,169 ozs Total Cash Cost of production (per ounce) US$2,114 US$1,429 US$1,437 Total AISC of production (per ounce) US$2,716 US$1,816 US$1,816

UPDATE ON PERMITTING

Coringa currently operates under a GUIA trial mining licence, which permits the transportation of up to 100,000 tonnes of ore annually from Coringa to the Palito Complex. As at 30 September 2026, 85,602 tonnes had been transported against the current annual allowance. The Company expects to reach the 100,000 tonnes ore transportation limit in December 2026. Until an increase to this limit or the LO is granted, additional surface-stockpiled material at Coringa as well as additional ROM cannot be transported to Palito Complex.

The Company is progressing two parallel permitting routes. In the near term, it remains in discussions with the ANM regarding the continuation of operations under the GUIA. In parallel, the Company is advancing the approvals required for the LO, including completion of the ECI with FUNAI and change-of-land-use approval from INCRA.

The ECI has been approved by both Indigenous groups and since the Company's press release on 21 October 2026, received final approval by FUNAI. The change of land use process has been technically and legally agreed and since the Company's press release on 21 October 2026, received approval at state level. The Company expects final approval of the change of land use at the federal level in the oncoming weeks. Once federal INCRA approval has been received, the Company will then apply for the LO, the final stage of the SEMAS approval process. Approval of the LO then enables the ANM to issue the Portaria de Lavra, or mining concession which completes the permitting process at Coringa.

The Company continues to have positive dialogue with ANM to continue operations under the GUIA trial mining license, and this has been backed up by our legal petition supporting the request to continue.

FINANCE UPDATE

Cash balance at the end of September 2026 was $63.2 million, reflecting operational cash generation offset by the payment of the Company's maiden dividend of $5.1 million in July 2026. $3.4 million of cash was received on 1 October 2026 from sale of bullion on 30 September 2026. The Company remains debt free.

FY2026 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

The Company expects FY2026 consolidated production of 39,000 - 40,000 ounces of gold.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Andrew Khov, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Business Development.

Enquiries

Michael Hodgson t +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Chief Executive m +44 (0)7799 473621

Nick Box

Interim Chief Financial Officer m +44 (0)7775 674671

Andrew Khov m +1 647 885 4874

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations &

Business Development

e...

BEAUMONT CORNISH Limited

Nominated Adviser & Financial Adviser

Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish t +44 (0)20 7628 3396

PEEL HUNT LLP

Joint UK Broker

Ross Allister / Georgia Langoulant t +44 (0)20 7418 9000

TAMESIS PARTNERS LLP

Joint UK Broker

Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield t +44 (0)20 3882 2868

CAMARCO

Financial PR - Europe

Georgia Edmonds / Fergus Young t +44 (0)20 3757 4980

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at .

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as ''believe'', ''could'',“should” ''envisage'', ''estimate'', ''intend'', ''may'', ''plan'', ''will'' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reflect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 35 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognizing him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.

Notice

Beaumont Cornish Limited, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting as nominated adviser to the Company in relation to the matters referred herein. Beaumont Cornish Limited is acting exclusively for the Company and for no one else in relation to the matters described in this announcement and is not advising any other person and accordingly will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Beaumont Cornish Limited, or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

See for more information and follow us on twitter @Serabi_Gold



The following information comprising the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity, Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements, and selected notes thereto, is extracted from the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2026.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended For the nine months ended 30 September

2026 30 September

2025 30 September

2026 30 September

2025 (expressed in US$'000) Notes (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue 45,834 41,996 145,902 104,524 Cost of sales (25,843) (17,621) (71,202) (48,153) Depreciation and amortisation charges (2,708) (2,795) (7,122) (6,475) Total cost of sales (28,551) (20,416) (78,324) (54,628) Gross profit 17,283 21,580 67,578 49,896 Administration expenses (3,543) (2,695) (13,435) (8,240) Share-based payments (136) (89) (409) (293) Gain/(loss) on asset disposals 8 267 (117) 355 Operating profit 13,612 19,063 53,617 41,718 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (16) (21) 25 87 Finance expense 2 (72) (126) (210) (354) Finance income 2 406 269 1,124 678 Profit before taxation 13,930 19,185 54,556 42,129 Income tax expense 3 (4,202) (3,198) (14,697) (7,214) Profit after taxation 9,728 15,987 39,859 34,915 Other comprehensive income (net of tax) Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (289) 3,128 5,849 15,010 Total comprehensive profit for the period (1) 9,439 19,115 45,708 49,925 Earnings per ordinary share (basic) 4 12.75c 21.11c 52.43c 46.10c Earnings per ordinary share (diluted) 4 12.75c 21.11c 52.43c 46.10c

(1) The Group has no non-controlling interest and all profits are attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(expressed in US$'000)

As at

30 September 2026 (unaudited) As at

31 December 2025

(audited) Non-current assets Deferred exploration costs 34,661 29,219 Property, plant and equipment 94,033 74,041 Right of use assets 5,855 5,820 Taxes receivable 13,140 9,080 Deferred taxation 1,829 1,250 Total non-current assets 149,518 119,410 Current assets Inventories 19,691 16,182 Trade and other receivables 6,541 11,288 Prepayments and accrued income 3,420 3,262 Cash and cash equivalents 63,238 49,223 Total current assets 92,890 79,955 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 22,282 16,492 Interest bearing liabilities 889 6,002 Accruals 1,468 940 Total current liabilities 24,639 23,434 Net current assets 68,251 56,521 Total assets less current liabilities 217,769 175,931 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 2,684 2,698 Provisions 2,542 2,374 Interest bearing liabilities 1,529 1,138 Total non-current liabilities 6,755 6,210 Net assets 211,014 169,721 Equity Share capital 11,291 11,214 Share premium reserve 36,433 36,158 Option reserve 790 537 Other reserves 25,615 23,743 Translation reserve (61,310) (67,159) Retained surplus 198,195 165,228 Equity shareholders' funds 211,014 169,721

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(expressed in US$'000) (unaudited) Share

capital Share

premium Share option reserve Other reserves (1) Translation reserve Retained Earnings Total equity Equity shareholders' funds at 31 December 2024 11,214 36,158 221 19,487 (78,460) 115,562 104,182 Foreign currency adjustments - - - - 14,977 - 14,977 Profit for the period - - - - - 34,915 34,915 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - 14,977 34,915 49,892 Transfer to taxation reserve - - - 3,352 - (3,352) - Share-based incentives lapsed in period - - (67) - - 14 (53) Share-based incentives expense - - 293 - - - 293 Equity shareholders' funds at 30 September 2025 11,214 36,158 447 22,839 (63,483) 147,139 154,314 Foreign currency adjustments - - - - (3,676) - (3,676) Profit for the period - - - - - 18,993 18,993 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - (3,676) 18,993 15,317 Transfer to taxation reserve - - - 904 - (904) - Share-based incentives expense - - 90 - - - 90 Equity shareholders' funds at 31 December 2025 11,214 36,158 537 23,743 (67,159) 165,228 169,721 Foreign currency adjustments - - - - 5,849 - 5,849 Profit for the period - - - - - 39,859 39,859 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - 5,849 39,859 45,708 Transfer to taxation reserve - - - 1,872 - (1,872) - Share-based incentives expense - - 409 - - - 409 Share-based incentives settled in period 77 275 (156) - - 75 271 Dividends paid to shareholders - - - - - (5,095) (5,095) Equity shareholders' funds at 30 September 2026 11,291 36,433 790 25,615 (61,310) 198,195 211,014

(1) Other reserves comprise a merger reserve of US$361k and a taxation reserve of US$25,254k (31 December 2025: merger reserve of US$361k and a taxation reserve of US$23,382k).

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

For the three months

ended

30 September For the nine months

ended

30 September 2026 2025 2026 2025 (expressed in US$'000) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities Post tax profit for period 9,728 15,987 39,859 34,915 Depreciation and amortization – plant, equipment and mining properties 2,708 2,795 7,122 6,475 Net financial income (318) (122) (939) (411) Provision for taxation 4,202 3,198 14,697 7,214 (Gain)/loss on disposals (8) (267) 117 (355) Share-based payments 136 89 409 293 Taxation paid (5,894) (2,057) (17,110) (7,526) Interest paid (194) (34) (510) (447) Foreign exchange gain 884 17 253 376 Changes in working capital Increase in inventories (92) (128) (3,201) (1,813) (Increase)/decrease in receivables, prepayments and accrued income (217) (4,030) 3,934 (5,320) (Decrease)/increase in payables, accruals and provisions (997) 1,028 5,419 4,937 Net cash inflow from operations 9,938 16,476 50,050 38,338 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and assets in construction (1,136) (2,275) (8,172) (5,996) Mine development expenditure (1,327) (1,347) (6,643) (4,077) Geological exploration expenditure (3,114) (2,220) (8,669) (6,013) Pre-operational project costs (1,827) (2,895) (3,508) (7,058) Proceeds from sale of assets 25 267 96 364 Interest received 406 269 1,124 678 Net cash outflow on investing activities (6,973) (8,201) (25,772) (22,102) Financing activities Receipt of short-term loan - - - 5,000 Repayment of short-term loan - - (5,000) (5,154) Payment of finance lease liabilities (55) (55) (164) (295) Repayment of credit facilities (246) - (606) - Dividends paid to shareholders (5,095) - (5,095) - Net cash outflow from financing activities (5,396) (55) (10,865) (449) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,431) 8,220 13,413 15,787 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 65,689 30,432 49,223 22,183 Exchange difference on cash (20) 120 602 802 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 63,238 38,772 63,238 38,772

Notes

1. Basis of preparation

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements are for the three- and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2026. Comparative information has been provided for the unaudited three-, and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2025 and, where applicable, the audited twelve-month period from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2025. These condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the disclosures that would otherwise be required in a complete set of financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2025 Annual Report and Accounts.

The condensed consolidated financial statements for the periods have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34“Interim Financial Reporting” and the accounting policies are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 and those envisaged for the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2026.

The interim financial information has not been audited and does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Whilst the financial information included in this announcement has been compiled in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) this announcement itself does not contain sufficient financial information to comply with IFRS. The Group statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 prepared in accordance with international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on these accounts was unqualified. The auditor's report did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or 498 (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in thousands of US Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Accounting standards, amendments and interpretations effective in 2026

The Group has not adopted any standards or amendments in advance of their effective date. The following new amendments have been issued by the IASB and are effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2026:

Classification and Measurement of Financial Instruments – Amendments to IFRS 7 and IFRS 9 1 January 2026 Contracts Referencing Nature-dependent Electricity – Amendments to IFRS 7 and IFRS 9 1 January 2026 Annual Improvements to IFRS Accounting Standards – Volume 11 1 January 2026

No other standards or amendments are expected to be effective in 2026.

These financial statements do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.

(i) Going concern

At 30 September 2026 the Group held cash of US$63,238k which represents an increase of US$14,015k from the cash balance as at 31 December 2025.

On 16 January 2026, the Group fully repaid the Banco Santander short-term working capital loan which the Group had previously entered into on 22 January 2025. As a result, at the time of writing, the Group is debt-free.

Management prepares, for Board review, regular updates of its operational plans and cash flow forecasts based on their best judgement of the expected operational performance of the Group and using economic assumptions that the Directors consider are reasonable in the current global economic climate. The current plans assume that trucking of ore to the Palito process plant will be suspended at Coringa in December 2026, with these operations resuming in 2027 on receipt of either an extended GUIA or a permanent Operating License in the first half of the year. Palito is expected to operate as normal throughout the forecast period.

The Directors will limit the Group's discretionary expenditures, when necessary, to manage the Group's liquidity.

The Directors acknowledge that the Group remains subject to operational and economic risks and any unplanned interruption or reduction in gold production or unforeseen changes in economic assumptions may adversely affect the level of free cash flow that the Group can generate on a monthly basis. The cash flow forecasts prepared include downside scenarios and sensitivity analysis has been performed on material line items such as revenue, operating costs and capital expenditures. The Directors have a reasonable expectation that, after taking into account reasonably possible changes in trading performance, and the current macroeconomic situation, the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Thus, they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the Financial Statements.

2. Finance expense and income

3 months ended

30 September 2026

(unaudited) 3 months ended

30 September 2025

(unaudited) 9 months ended

30 September 2026

(unaudited) 9 months ended

30 September 2025

(unaudited) US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Interest expense on short term loan - (84) - (245) Interest expense on trade finance (26) (26) (83) (67) Interest expense on equipment financing (41) (4) (107) (4) Interest expense on finance leases (5) (12) (20) (38) Total finance expense (72) (126) (210) (354) Interest income 406 269 1,124 678 Total finance income 406 269 1,124 678 Net finance income 334 143 914 324

3. Taxation

The Group has recognised a deferred tax asset to the extent that it has reasonable certainty as to the level and timing of future taxable profits against which the asset may be recovered. Accordingly, the Group recognised deferred tax income of US$486k for the nine months ended 30 September 2026 (nine months ended 30 September 2025 – income of US$1,405k).

The Group has incurred a tax charge in Brazil for the first nine months of the year of US$15,183k (nine months to 30 September 2025 tax charge – US$8,619k).

4. Earnings per Share

3 months ended

30 September 2026

(unaudited) 3 months ended

30 September 2025

(unaudited) 9 months ended

30 September 2026

(unaudited) 9 months ended

30 September 2025

(unaudited) Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (US$'000) 9,728 15,987 39,859 34,915 Weighted average ordinary shares in issue (thousands) 76,308 75,735 76,018 75,735 Basic profit per share (US cents) 12.75c 21.11c 52.43c 46.10c Diluted ordinary shares in issue (thousands) (1) 76,308 75,735 76,018 75,735 Diluted profit per share (US cents) 12.75c 21.11c 52.43c 46.10c

(1) At 30 September 2026 there were 2,200,163 conditional share awards in issue (30 September 2025 – 2,728,049). These are subject to performance conditions which may or not be fulfilled in full or in part. These CSAs have not been included in the calculation of the diluted earnings per share.

5. Post balance sheet events

There has been no item, transaction or event of a material or unusual nature likely, in the opinion of the Directors of the Company to affect significantly the continuing operation of the entity, the results of these operations, or the state of affairs of the entity in future financial periods.

Attachment

2026.11.27 - Q3 Financial Results - vF