

Inspired by“Sun Glitter,” the mesmerizing play of sunlight across rippling water. Four exquisite designs featuring the finest ULTIMATE MELEE® diamonds, brought to life through delicate, graceful movement.







TOKYO, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW ART HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (TSE Standard Market: 7638) (“NEW ART” or the“Company”), the parent company of a leading Japanese bridal jewelry group operating the EXELCO DIAMOND and GINZA DIAMOND SHIRAISHI brands, today announced that its new“Shining” collection of four diamond necklaces will debut on Saturday, November 28, 2026, in time for the holiday season. The collection will be available at GINZA DIAMOND SHIRAISHI boutiques across Japan. Drawing on its heritage as a leading bridal jewelry specialist in Japan, the brand brings its signature craftsmanship to this new collection.

Designed as meaningful gifts to mark life's special moments-from wedding anniversaries and birthdays to the joy of welcoming a child-the collection offers fine diamond necklaces that complement both everyday styles and bridal rings.

Inspired by“Sun Glitter,” the mesmerizing sparkle of sunlight that dances across ocean waves, the collection captures the fleeting beauty of light in motion. Each pendant features ULTIMATE MELEE® diamonds, selected to meet the rigorous quality standards of the brand's bridal rings. Suspended in a delicate swing setting, the diamonds move gracefully with the wearer, catching the light from every angle and creating an ever-changing brilliance.

Collection Highlights

Bridal-Ring Standards of Excellence: ULTIMATE MELEE® Diamonds

Every necklace features ULTIMATE MELEE® diamonds, selected according to the same rigorous quality standards applied to GINZA DIAMOND SHIRAISHI's bridal rings. Only diamonds graded F color or higher and VVS clarity or higher are chosen, helping to ensure remarkable transparency and brilliance.

To showcase their remarkable clarity and fire, each design features a focal diamond measuring 2.9 mm in diameter-the largest size classification among melee diamonds.

Four Expressions of“Sun Glitter” in a Graceful Swing Setting

The collection captures the fleeting beauty of sunlight shimmering across the ocean, scattering into countless pools of light that shift and dance with the movement of the waves. By designing the diamond settings with a freely swinging structure, the diamonds move delicately with the wearer's natural movements, continuously catching and reflecting light at the neckline.

Thoughtful Craftsmanship in Every Detail

Every element has been carefully considered to achieve a balance of refined aesthetics, functionality, and lasting beauty.







Star-Inspired Diamond Setting Backs: Inspired by the sparkle of Sun Glitter, the back openings of the diamond settings are specially crafted into curved, star-like rhombus shapes.



Minimalist Connecting Rings: The connecting rings are designed to be as discreet as possible, keeping the diamonds as the visual focal point while maintaining the strength and security required for everyday wear. Delicately Radiant Chain: Each necklace is finished with a finely faceted Azuki chain (0.23 gauge) that adds a subtle shimmer of its own. The 45 cm chain features a 5 cm adjustment ring, allowing it to be worn at either 45 cm or 40 cm.

Available Materials and Specifications

All four designs are available in three material options: Platinum (Pt850/Pt950); 18K Yellow Gold (K18YG); 18K Pink Gold (K18PG). The chain is a finely faceted Azuki chain, 0.23 gauge with a 45 cm total length, and a 5 cm adjustment ring to wear at 40 cm.

The Four Designs

Shining Glint









Inspired by a single, brilliant flash of sunlight across the rippling water,“Glint” captures the beauty of a single, brilliant sparkle.



Platinum (Pt850/Pt950): ¥223,500 (tax included) 18K Yellow Gold (K18YG) / 18K Pink Gold (K18PG): ¥273,000 (tax included)



Shining Road









Inspired by the breathtaking natural phenomenon when sunlight stretches across the sea, creating a luminous pathway that extends endlessly over the water.



Platinum (Pt850/Pt950): ¥242,500 (tax included) 18K Yellow Gold (K18YG) / 18K Pink Gold (K18PG): ¥294,000 (tax included)



Shining Drop







A serene expression of light, evoking the quiet beauty of a single dewdrop formed amid gentle, calming waves.



Platinum (Pt850/Pt950): ¥251,000 (tax included) 18K Yellow Gold (K18YG) / 18K Pink Gold (K18PG): ¥303,000 (tax included)



Shining Veil







Evoking a delicate veil of sunlight that softly spreads and shimmers across the ever-moving surface of the sea.



Platinum (Pt850/Pt950): ¥277,500 (tax included) 18K Yellow Gold (K18YG) / 18K Pink Gold (K18PG): ¥331,000 (tax included)



About NEW ART HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Founded in September 1994 and headquartered in Ginza, Tokyo, NEW ART HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (TSE Standard Market: 7638) is a leading specialist in bridal diamond jewelry in Japan, guided by the philosophy:“We harness the transformative power of art to inspire beauty, health, and happiness.” The Group operates a diversified portfolio spanning bridal jewelry, fine art, auction services, health & beauty, the food business in Hong Kong, and apparel across 17 consolidated subsidiaries - nine domestic and eight international.

The Group's flagship jewelry brands, GINZA DIAMOND SHIRAISHI and EXELCO DIAMOND, operate 154 stores globally - 128 across Japan and 26 internationally, spanning Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea.

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