3103 Griffin Ave., Richmond, VA 23222

3103 Griffin Ave., Richmond, VA 23222

3103 Griffin Ave., Richmond, VA 23222

3103 Griffin Ave., Richmond, VA 23222

3103 Griffin Ave., Richmond, VA 23222

Charm. Location. Excellent Condition. Expansion Potential---Bid Now---Online Only Bidding Set to Close Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the closing of online only bidding on a 4 BR/2 BA two-story home w/basement on 0.16 +/- acre lot in one of Richmond's desirable and historic Northside Communities with 9' ceilings and original hardwood floors, full unfinished basement w/rough-in plumbing, public utilities and potential for accessory dwelling unit on Tuesday, December 1 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“Don't miss this outstanding opportunity to purchase a well-maintained 4 BR/2 BA home in Richmond's desirable and historic Northside community! Ideally situated just one block from the Brookland Park Boulevard commercial corridor, this property combines the timeless character of an established Richmond neighborhood with the convenience of nearby restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and easy access to Downtown Richmond, VCU, and major commuter routes,” said Nicholls.“Bid now and make it yours.”“Enjoy the convenience of living just steps from the neighborhood businesses and restaurants along Brookland Park Boulevard, while being only a short drive from Downtown Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University, Scott's Addition, the Diamond District, and many of Richmond's most popular destinations,” said Maurice Stover, auction coordinator.The online auction's date, address and highlights follow below.Date: The online only bidding begins to close on Tuesday, December 1 @ 12 NoonLocation of the property: 3103 Griffin Ave., Richmond, VA 23222.4 BR/2 BA two-story home w/unfinished basement on.16 +/- acre city lot.This home measures 1,775 +/- sf. (living space) and features a kitchen, living room w/fireplace, dining room, pull-down attic, unfinished basement w/rough-in plumbing.Hardwood flooring (original).Front porch & back porch on 2nd level.Heating: oil furnace; Cooling: 3 window units.Public utilities (water, sewer & gas); electric water heater.Fenced backyard.Internet: Comcast or Verizon.Potential for an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) offering multi-generational living, rental income, shop space & more!! (Subject to contractor & City of Richmond zoning approval).Per Chris Novelli (Virginia Department of Historic Resources), this property is in a historic district and may qualify for Virginia's Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit program. This offers a tax credit of up to 25% of eligible rehabilitation expenses, subject to standard program requirements, property certification, and final approval of the completed work..Other features: 9' ceilings; original hardwood floors; 8-inch baseboards; basement space offers tons of potential uses; walkability score of 90;The online only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation reminded Stover.For more information, call Maurice Stover at 804-937-5324 or visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 58 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award-winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

Maurice Stover

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

+1 804-937-5324

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Bidding Set to Close on 4BR/2BA Home w/Basement in a Northside Richmond Neighborhood Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg News Provided By Nicholls Auction Marketing Group November 27, 2026, 05:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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