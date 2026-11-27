CHAIR Signs Letters Of Intent To Explore Hospital Studies Of Real-Time Air Disinfection
agreement with Shared Health / Health Sciences Centre (HSC) Winnipeg is non-binding
letters of intent, and that the November 2026 start date applies only to laboratory
studies.
The Coalition for Community & Healthcare Acquired Infection Reduction (CHAIR)
today announced a national research program to test whether continuous, real-time
disinfection of hospital air can measurably reduce airborne pathogens, surface
contamination and the spread of respiratory viral illness in Canadian hospitals.
The program will evaluate SaniLume, a Canadian-made, Health Canada-registered,
fan-assisted upper-air ultraviolet (UV) device manufactured by Ottawa-based Illumisoft.
It begins with laboratory studies at the University of Waterloo. CHAIR has also signed
non-binding letters of intent with Shared Health and Health Sciences Centre (HSC)
Winnipeg to explore potential hospital-based studies. The letters of intent are
exploratory. Any hospital-based work will require final approval and a project agreement
with each organization.
The final step in engineered infection prevention
For more than a decade, Canadian hospitals have been adopting engineered infection
prevention (EIP): controls built into the environment so that protection does not depend
solely on human behaviour. Each step has taken on a different route of transmission:
. Automated UV room disinfection gave hospitals a reliable, no-touch way to
disinfect bathrooms after every use and procedure rooms between occupants.
. Self-disinfecting sinks addressed the hand hygiene sink as a reservoir of drug-
resistant organisms such as Candida auris and carbapenem-resistant
Enterobacterales.
. Self-disinfecting surfaces, such as antimicrobial copper, reduced
contamination on bed rails, overbed tables, door handles and other high-touch
points.
Each of these measures protects patients between exposures. However, none of them
treats the air patients and staff breathe while care is underway. Respiratory viruses
such as influenza, COVID-19 and RSV spread through shared indoor air, often from
people who do not yet know they are infected. According to weekly reporting by the
Public Health Agency of Canada, up to 40% of hospital patients with COVID-19 or
influenza acquire their disease while in hospital.
“We have engineered our way to cleaner rooms, cleaner sinks and cleaner surfaces,”
said Barry Hunt, Co-Founder and Executive Director of CHAIR.“The air is the last and
most important piece. Real-time disinfection of the air, continuously, while patients and
staff are in the room, is the step that ties the whole system together. That is what this
program is designed to prove.”
The laboratory evidence
In testing at the University of Leeds aerobiology chamber, reported by Dr. Louise
Fletcher of the School of Civil Engineering in August 2022, SaniLume reduced airborne
concentrations of Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and the virus
surrogate Phi-6 bacteriophage by 97% to 98% at its lowest aperture setting and by
99.1% to 99.7% at its maximum setting.
Organisms were released continuously into a patient-sized room ventilated at 6 air
changes per hour while the device ran, so the results reflect real-time protection while
the source of contamination is still present.
The Leeds report described SaniLume as the best-performing upper-room UV device
tested in its chamber to date. SaniLume delivered between 216 and 1,994 equivalent air
changes per hour, depending on organism and setting. The best single upper-room
device previously tested at Leeds was estimated at about 8 to 12.
“SaniLume is roughly 15 to 30 times the air disinfection of the best upper-room devices
previously tested at Leeds, and about 300 times that of typical ceiling-mounted units,”
said Hunt.“That is why we are excited to put it to the test. We will begin the laboratory
studies with the University of Waterloo in November.”
“Our goal is to give hospitals a practical way to continuously disinfect the air while
patients and staff remain in the room,” said Ehsan Agahi, CEO of Illumisoft.“We have
worked closely with CHAIR in developing this program. The proposed research is
intended to help hospitals assess SaniLume's performance in clinical settings,
understand its operational value and make informed decisions about potential broader
adoption.”
Why this matters
Roughly one in ten hospital inpatients acquires an infection during their stay. A patient
who would have stayed one week may stay two or three. As a result, as many as one in
five hospital beds can be occupied by someone who was infected in hospital. Those
blocked beds back up emergency departments and delay care for everyone else.
“Allowing 10% of our patients to get infected is unsustainable,” said Hunt.“The cost is
simply too high. Billions of dollars are spent on treatment, and many billions more are
lost to the inefficiency of blocked beds.”
Each new hospital bed costs about $1 million to build, and another $500,000 to $1
million annually to staff and operate. Protecting a bed with upper-air UV costs about
$5,000 initially and a few hundred dollars a year to maintain and operate.
Between 10,000 and 20,000 Canadian hospital beds are blocked on any given day, and
CHAIR believes universal airborne protection could cut that number in half. The pilot
program is designed to test that hypothesis with measured data.
13 studies, one coordinated program
The pilot program will combine facility-wide hospital installations with 13 linked studies,
starting with two laboratory studies in partnership with the University of Waterloo:
. A large bioaerosol chamber study comparing 6 air changes per hour against 3
air changes per hour plus upper-air UV, each challenged with real-time exposure
to influenza and coronavirus. HVAC is the single largest energy consumer in
healthcare, and it could potentially be cut in half while significantly increasing
airborne protection with UV.
. A computational fluid dynamics (CFD) study modelling how air moves
through patient rooms, waiting rooms and clinical spaces while being treated with
upper-air UV, to inform the healthcare design community and future CSA
standards.
Subject to final approvals and project agreements, other studies will cover real-time
airborne monitoring of particles, bacteria and viruses in clinical spaces, surface
contamination, infection outcomes, staff and operational impacts, and health
economics.
What the program will measure
CHAIR's targets for the program are:
. More than 90% reduction of airborne pathogens, measured in real time in clinical
spaces;
. More than 50% reduction in surface contamination; and
. More than 30% reduction in onward transmission of respiratory viral illness,
including influenza, COVID-19 and RSV.
Airborne measurements will be the primary outcome. Infection, operational and
economic outcomes will be analyzed against baseline conditions to inform provincial
capital planning and future CSA national standards.
Built on a decade of standards and partnership
CHAIR was founded in 2014 by Barry Hunt and Richard Dixon to advance engineered
solutions to healthcare- and community-acquired infection. Its members, a coalition of
scientists, physicians, engineers and infection prevention professionals, have been
active volunteer contributors to Canada's national standards for healthcare facilities:
. CSA Z8000, Canadian health care facilities. The first edition in 2011 required
single-patient rooms in new hospitals and specified hand hygiene sinks designed
to reduce splash and aerosolization. The 2024 edition requires sinks engineered
to prevent biofilm and the release of pathogenic bioaerosols. It also directs
planners to consider new and emerging infection prevention technologies, and it
includes a dedicated annex on UV disinfection covering device types,
commissioning, maintenance, safety and training.
. CSA's 2015 guidance on evaluating emerging infection prevention
technologies, which set out how hospitals can assess innovations like UV and
self-disinfecting surfaces.
. CSA Z317.12, Cleaning and disinfection of health care facilities, and CSA
Z94.4, Selection, use and care of respirators, where CHAIR continues to
contribute to the current revisions.
CHAIR has also worked with provincial ministries of health and health authorities to
bring engineered controls from the standards page into hospitals.
“Ontario, British Columbia and Manitoba have been leaders in the adoption of
engineered infection prevention in Canada,” said Hunt.“Their willingness to look at the
evidence and act on it has helped make Canada a world leader in hospital design. We
thank them, and we thank Shared Health, HSC Winnipeg for roughly six months of site
work and collaboration under the letters of intent. Any future announcement about
hospital work will be made jointly.”
About CHAIR
The Coalition for Community & Healthcare Acquired Infection Reduction (CHAIR) is a
Canadian not-for-profit coalition of scientists, physicians, engineers and other
stakeholders. Its mission is to inspire and guide engineered solutions to infection, with a
vision of safe spaces, free from pathogens. CHAIR's work spans upper-air UV,
automated UV room disinfection, sinks, ventilation and filtration, antimicrobial surfaces,
occupational respiratory protection and CSA standards development.
SOURCE: Coalition for Community & Healthcare Acquired Infection Reduction
Barry Hunt
CHAIR
+1 519-749-5267
...
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