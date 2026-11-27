MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CHAIR launches laboratory studies with the University of Waterloo, building on University of Leeds results showing up to 99.7% reduction of airborne pathogens

SIMCOE, ON, CANADA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This release has been revised to clarify that CHAIR'sagreement with Shared Health / Health Sciences Centre (HSC) Winnipeg is non-bindingletters of intent, and that the November 2026 start date applies only to laboratorystudies.The Coalition for Community & Healthcare Acquired Infection Reduction (CHAIR)today announced a national research program to test whether continuous, real-timedisinfection of hospital air can measurably reduce airborne pathogens, surfacecontamination and the spread of respiratory viral illness in Canadian hospitals.The program will evaluate SaniLume, a Canadian-made, Health Canada-registered,fan-assisted upper-air ultraviolet (UV) device manufactured by Ottawa-based Illumisoft.It begins with laboratory studies at the University of Waterloo. CHAIR has also signednon-binding letters of intent with Shared Health and Health Sciences Centre (HSC)Winnipeg to explore potential hospital-based studies. The letters of intent areexploratory. Any hospital-based work will require final approval and a project agreementwith each organization.The final step in engineered infection preventionFor more than a decade, Canadian hospitals have been adopting engineered infectionprevention (EIP): controls built into the environment so that protection does not dependsolely on human behaviour. Each step has taken on a different route of transmission:. Automated UV room disinfection gave hospitals a reliable, no-touch way todisinfect bathrooms after every use and procedure rooms between occupants.. Self-disinfecting sinks addressed the hand hygiene sink as a reservoir of drug-resistant organisms such as Candida auris and carbapenem-resistantEnterobacterales.. Self-disinfecting surfaces, such as antimicrobial copper, reducedcontamination on bed rails, overbed tables, door handles and other high-touchpoints.Each of these measures protects patients between exposures. However, none of themtreats the air patients and staff breathe while care is underway. Respiratory virusessuch as influenza, COVID-19 and RSV spread through shared indoor air, often frompeople who do not yet know they are infected. According to weekly reporting by thePublic Health Agency of Canada, up to 40% of hospital patients with COVID-19 orinfluenza acquire their disease while in hospital.“We have engineered our way to cleaner rooms, cleaner sinks and cleaner surfaces,”said Barry Hunt, Co-Founder and Executive Director of CHAIR.“The air is the last andmost important piece. Real-time disinfection of the air, continuously, while patients andstaff are in the room, is the step that ties the whole system together. That is what thisprogram is designed to prove.”The laboratory evidenceIn testing at the University of Leeds aerobiology chamber, reported by Dr. LouiseFletcher of the School of Civil Engineering in August 2022, SaniLume reduced airborneconcentrations of Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and the virussurrogate Phi-6 bacteriophage by 97% to 98% at its lowest aperture setting and by99.1% to 99.7% at its maximum setting.Organisms were released continuously into a patient-sized room ventilated at 6 airchanges per hour while the device ran, so the results reflect real-time protection whilethe source of contamination is still present.The Leeds report described SaniLume as the best-performing upper-room UV devicetested in its chamber to date. SaniLume delivered between 216 and 1,994 equivalent airchanges per hour, depending on organism and setting. The best single upper-roomdevice previously tested at Leeds was estimated at about 8 to 12.“SaniLume is roughly 15 to 30 times the air disinfection of the best upper-room devicespreviously tested at Leeds, and about 300 times that of typical ceiling-mounted units,”said Hunt.“That is why we are excited to put it to the test. We will begin the laboratorystudies with the University of Waterloo in November.”“Our goal is to give hospitals a practical way to continuously disinfect the air whilepatients and staff remain in the room,” said Ehsan Agahi, CEO of Illumisoft.“We haveworked closely with CHAIR in developing this program. The proposed research isintended to help hospitals assess SaniLume's performance in clinical settings,understand its operational value and make informed decisions about potential broaderadoption.”Why this mattersRoughly one in ten hospital inpatients acquires an infection during their stay. A patientwho would have stayed one week may stay two or three. As a result, as many as one infive hospital beds can be occupied by someone who was infected in hospital. Thoseblocked beds back up emergency departments and delay care for everyone else.“Allowing 10% of our patients to get infected is unsustainable,” said Hunt.“The cost issimply too high. Billions of dollars are spent on treatment, and many billions more arelost to the inefficiency of blocked beds.”Each new hospital bed costs about $1 million to build, and another $500,000 to $1million annually to staff and operate. Protecting a bed with upper-air UV costs about$5,000 initially and a few hundred dollars a year to maintain and operate.Between 10,000 and 20,000 Canadian hospital beds are blocked on any given day, andCHAIR believes universal airborne protection could cut that number in half. The pilotprogram is designed to test that hypothesis with measured data.13 studies, one coordinated programThe pilot program will combine facility-wide hospital installations with 13 linked studies,starting with two laboratory studies in partnership with the University of Waterloo:. A large bioaerosol chamber study comparing 6 air changes per hour against 3air changes per hour plus upper-air UV, each challenged with real-time exposureto influenza and coronavirus. HVAC is the single largest energy consumer inhealthcare, and it could potentially be cut in half while significantly increasingairborne protection with UV.. A computational fluid dynamics (CFD) study modelling how air movesthrough patient rooms, waiting rooms and clinical spaces while being treated withupper-air UV, to inform the healthcare design community and future CSAstandards.Subject to final approvals and project agreements, other studies will cover real-timeairborne monitoring of particles, bacteria and viruses in clinical spaces, surfacecontamination, infection outcomes, staff and operational impacts, and healtheconomics.What the program will measureCHAIR's targets for the program are:. More than 90% reduction of airborne pathogens, measured in real time in clinicalspaces;. More than 50% reduction in surface contamination; and. More than 30% reduction in onward transmission of respiratory viral illness,including influenza, COVID-19 and RSV.Airborne measurements will be the primary outcome. Infection, operational andeconomic outcomes will be analyzed against baseline conditions to inform provincialcapital planning and future CSA national standards.Built on a decade of standards and partnershipCHAIR was founded in 2014 by Barry Hunt and Richard Dixon to advance engineeredsolutions to healthcare- and community-acquired infection. Its members, a coalition ofscientists, physicians, engineers and infection prevention professionals, have beenactive volunteer contributors to Canada's national standards for healthcare facilities:. CSA Z8000, Canadian health care facilities. The first edition in 2011 requiredsingle-patient rooms in new hospitals and specified hand hygiene sinks designedto reduce splash and aerosolization. The 2024 edition requires sinks engineeredto prevent biofilm and the release of pathogenic bioaerosols. It also directsplanners to consider new and emerging infection prevention technologies, and itincludes a dedicated annex on UV disinfection covering device types,commissioning, maintenance, safety and training.. CSA's 2015 guidance on evaluating emerging infection preventiontechnologies, which set out how hospitals can assess innovations like UV andself-disinfecting surfaces.. CSA Z317.12, Cleaning and disinfection of health care facilities, and CSAZ94.4, Selection, use and care of respirators, where CHAIR continues tocontribute to the current revisions.CHAIR has also worked with provincial ministries of health and health authorities tobring engineered controls from the standards page into hospitals.“Ontario, British Columbia and Manitoba have been leaders in the adoption ofengineered infection prevention in Canada,” said Hunt.“Their willingness to look at theevidence and act on it has helped make Canada a world leader in hospital design. Wethank them, and we thank Shared Health, HSC Winnipeg for roughly six months of sitework and collaboration under the letters of intent. Any future announcement abouthospital work will be made jointly.”About CHAIRThe Coalition for Community & Healthcare Acquired Infection Reduction (CHAIR) is aCanadian not-for-profit coalition of scientists, physicians, engineers and otherstakeholders. Its mission is to inspire and guide engineered solutions to infection, with avision of safe spaces, free from pathogens. CHAIR's work spans upper-air UV,automated UV room disinfection, sinks, ventilation and filtration, antimicrobial surfaces,occupational respiratory protection and CSA standards development.SOURCE: Coalition for Community & Healthcare Acquired Infection Reduction

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CHAIR Signs Letters of Intent to Explore Hospital Studies of Real-Time Air Disinfection News Provided By Capital Markets Dad November 27, 2026, 05:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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