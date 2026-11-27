MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ecer integrates AI-powered matching, multilingual communication and connected trade workflows to simplify global B2B commerce.

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Finding qualified buyers, overcoming language barriers and building trust across borders have long been challenges in international trade. Artificial intelligence (AI) is creating new opportunities to address these obstacles by making buyer-supplier connections more intelligent and business processes more efficient.

Ecer ( ), a mobile-first B2B trade marketplace, is integrating AI technologies across multiple stages of international commerce. By combining intelligent buyer-supplier matching, multilingual communication and connected trade workflows, the platform is evolving beyond traditional online supplier listings toward a more comprehensive digital environment for global business collaboration.

Intelligent Matching Helps Suppliers Connect With More Relevant Buyers

Traditionally, international buyers have had to search through large volumes of product listings to find suitable suppliers, while manufacturers often depend on keyword-based advertising and manual customer prospecting to generate inquiries.

Ecer is advancing a more data-driven approach through its AI-powered matching system. By analyzing purchasing behavior, market trends and regional preferences, the system develops dynamic profiles of buyers and suppliers to identify potentially relevant business connections.

Rather than relying exclusively on keyword matching, the platform aims to identify opportunities based on buyers' actual purchasing interests and suppliers' product capabilities, helping businesses focus their efforts on more relevant prospects.

Case Study: Guangzhou Qida Material & Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Qida Material & Technology Co., Ltd., a provider of retail security solutions, previously relied heavily on keyword-based advertising to generate online exposure. Although the company received a considerable number of inquiries, a relatively low proportion represented qualified purchasing demand. Its sales team consequently spent significant time screening and evaluating incoming leads.

After adopting Ecer's intelligent matching system, the company began receiving business opportunities selected according to its product characteristics and historical transaction data.

According to the company, while the overall volume of inquiries did not increase substantially, the relevance and quality of incoming leads improved noticeably. This allowed its sales team to spend more time following up with potential buyers whose requirements better matched its products.

The company described the change as a shift from broad-based prospecting toward more targeted buyer connections, helping its team improve follow-up efficiency and focus on higher-potential opportunities.

Multilingual AI Communication Helps Remove Cross-Border Barriers

Language differences have traditionally made international business communication more complicated, particularly when discussions involve technical specifications, industry terminology and delivery requirements.

Ecer integrates AI-powered customer service and real-time translation to support communication in more than 20 languages. The system is designed to translate messages promptly while recognizing industry-specific terminology, helping buyers and suppliers communicate more effectively throughout the purchasing process.

Case Study: Shenzhen Xinhe Lighting Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Xinhe Lighting Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. used Ecer's real-time translation and AI-assisted customer service capabilities to communicate directly with a buyer from Portugal.

Because LED products involve specialized technical terminology, previous international discussions of this kind often required repeated clarification or assistance from third-party translators.

With Ecer's multilingual communication tools, the company was able to discuss technical specifications and delivery arrangements directly with the Portuguese buyer. From the initial inquiry through order confirmation, the communication process proceeded without significant language-related obstacles.

According to the company, accurate translation of technical terminology and timely responses played an important role in helping both parties finalize the order more efficiently.

Connecting the Entire Trade Process Through AI-Powered Workflows

Ecer's AI strategy extends beyond lead generation and customer communication. The platform is integrating intelligent technologies into marketing, inquiry conversion and order follow-up to create a more connected and continuously optimized business workflow.

For example, advertising strategies and product presentations can be adjusted based on inquiry response data and buyer engagement. This creates a feedback loop in which customer interactions help inform marketing decisions and improve subsequent business activities.

For buyers, the integrated experience reduces the need to switch between multiple platforms. For suppliers, it provides a more centralized environment for managing activities from customer acquisition through sales follow-up and order progress.

Case Study: Shanghai Zhiyou Marine & Offshore Equipment Co.,Ltd.

Shanghai Zhiyou Marine & Offshore Equipment Co., Ltd., a marine and offshore equipment supplier., previously managed online advertising, inquiry follow-up and order management across multiple channels.

Because business data was fragmented, the company found it difficult to obtain a unified view of customer engagement and transaction progress. Marketing adjustments and sales decisions could also be delayed because information was not readily connected across different systems.

After adopting Ecer's integrated trade solutions, the company began using real-time inquiry response data to refine advertising content and product presentations. Inquiry follow-up and order progress could also be managed through a more unified interface, allowing the team to respond more quickly to changes in buyer engagement.

According to the company, one of the most significant improvements was greater visibility and control over the entire process. With performance across different stages easier to track, the team could make business decisions based more on actual data rather than assumptions.

The experience reflects Ecer's broader evolution from an online information platform toward a digital business environment designed to support more stages of the international trade process.

Building the Next Generation of AI-Powered B2B Trade

As global B2B commerce continues to evolve, the competitiveness of digital trade platforms will increasingly depend on their ability to reduce costs, improve efficiency and build trust between buyers and suppliers.

By combining a mobile-first experience with AI-powered technologies, Ecer is working to make international trade processes more accessible, connected and efficient.

Through intelligent matching, multilingual communication and integrated business workflows, the platform aims to help manufacturers and suppliers simplify complex cross-border processes while enabling international buyers to discover and engage with relevant business partners more effectively.

For Ecer, the evolution of AI-powered B2B trade is not simply about adding new digital tools. It represents a broader shift toward a more intelligent and connected trade ecosystem, where technology helps businesses move beyond basic information exchange and build more effective global commercial relationships.

About Ecer

Founded in 2009, Ecer is a premier mobile-first B2B trade marketplace dedicated to making international trade simpler and helping Chinese manufacturers expand their global reach. By combining AI, big data and comprehensive digital trade solutions, Ecer enables small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to overcome cross-border trade barriers, connect with global buyers and develop new business opportunities.

Through AI-powered buyer matching, multilingual customer service, digital marketing and integrated trade tools, Ecer helps businesses streamline operations, improve efficiency and accelerate their growth in international markets.



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Ecer Advances AI-Powered B2B Trade From Supplier Discovery to End-to-End Business Collaboration News Provided By Beijing SilkRoad SCM Co.,Ltd November 27, 2026, 05:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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