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OFFICEVILLE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- William Vukdivanov has released Surviving The Cubicle: The Ultimate Book of Office Humour, a 345-page book that explores the amusing side of professional life in 13 genre-specific chapters which comprise jokes and cartoons acquired during almost 50 years of working in corporate offices; enhanced by personal anecdotes, workplace stories, clever wordplay and observations about human behaviour. With a foreword by Jonas Wårstad, this English-language book revisits a bygone age and provides readers with a compendium of comedy to help them escape the pressures of modern life. Digital and hard copy editions were published on October 1, 2026, and the book carries a mature-content marking, making it unsuitable for younger readers.Availability"Surviving The Cubicle: The Ultimate Book of Office Humour" is available in Kindle, Paperback, and Hardcover editions on both Amazon and Barnes & Noble, with digital versions available globally including Rakuten Kobo, Google Play and Gumroad - links to all appear on the Surviving The Cubicle official website shown at the beginning of this article. More information can be found on the official website .To celebrate the launch of Surviving The Cubicle, William is running a special promotion between now and Christmas which is exclusive to the book's website. For just £0.99, you can get the eBook in either EPUB, PDF or Word format. Self-publishing isn't easy, so William would really like to achieve a good number of reviews to help him gauge how the material lands. Honest opinions help potential future readers to make better informed decisions, so if you would like to help in this way then visit the website to take advantage of this limited-time promotion.Almost 50 Years Working in Corporate Office Environments Inspire a Humorous CollectionThe book draws inspiration from William's long working life in office environments. Beginning his professional journey at a Glasgow insurance company in 1976, he discovered that everyday administrative tasks and interactions with colleagues could produce remarkably entertaining situations. Over time, he kept copies of the best jokes and cartoons that circulated around the office, along with amusing conversations and memorable incidents that enhance the material in this publication.The collection explores several forms of comedy, including satire, sarcasm, puns, deadpan humour and unexpected double meanings. William also reflects on the influence of several established entertainers and comedians whose distinctive styles helped shape his appreciation of comedy. Among the workplace stories are amusing exchanges involving colleagues, office celebrations and ordinary lunch breaks. One anecdote features an employee whose innocent observation about a colleague's unusually large turkey steak creates a life-threatening situation at a Christmas gathering. Other stories show how an accidental choice of words can transform a routine professional interaction into an unforgettable moment.Although this book is aimed at broad-minded adults, more than 90% of the material within it is suitable for the entire family, and William was thrilled to receive an e-mail from one reader who advised that Surviving The Cubicle was now his young son's favourite book to be read to at bedtime.Celebrating Classic Cartoons and Observational ComedySurviving The Cubicle also recognises the contribution of newspaper comic strips to popular humour. William discusses well-known creations such as Garfield, Calvin and Hobbes, and Dilbert, highlighting their distinctive approaches to everyday observations and entertainment.The discussion of Dilbert is particularly relevant to the book's central theme, as its portrayal of corporate bureaucracy, micromanagement and workplace frustrations reflects experiences familiar to many office employees. These references complement the author's personal stories and broaden the book's exploration of professional life."This particular project has been the most enjoyable as humour has been a constant companion throughout my life," said William, who believes that humour in the workplace is essential to maintain morale. Here is a recent article published about the book.About William VukdivanovWilliam Vukdivanov is the pen name the author chose for this publication. It was inspired by an anecdote about Scottish football radio commentator David Francey, who is reputed to have improvised a player's name during an away match in Hungary after being unable to identify the scorer of a goal.Born in the late 1950s, William began his working life in 1976 in a city centre insurance company office and remained in similar environments for almost 50 years until his retirement at the end of 2025. He has previous publishing credits for books relating to football and music, the latter having sold over 25,000 copies in three different languages. He now lives in a seaside town with his wife and their two cats.Now a happily retired pensioner, William confesses to finding modern social media something of a struggle for him, but he enjoys communicating with others by e-mail and if anyone wants to contact him then they can do so either via the link on the book's official website or also by leaving a comment on one of the videos on his YouTube channel.The video below relates to the book's YouTube channel at @WilliamVukdivanov and there you will also get the chance to hear from William personally.

William Vukdivanov

Author of Surviving The Cubicle

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Surviving The Cubicle: The Ultimate Book of Office Humour by William Vukdivanov

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William Vukdivanov Shares 'Surviving The Cubicle: The Ultimate Book of Office Humour,' a Hilarious Compendium of Comedy News Provided By XLIM November 27, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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