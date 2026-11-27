Group photo of University of Cyberjaya students from the first session.

Group photo of University of Cyberjaya students from the second session.

Robotimize team member showcasing the MINATO SuperTrac traction device to students.

Robotimize team member showcasing RoboCT exoskeletons to students.

Robotimize team member showcasing the HandVivanteTM MirrorHand to students.

Robotimize hosted University of Cyberjaya physiotherapy students for a full day, bridging education and technology via VivantePlexusTM and ACETM.

- Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize Group, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Robotimize Group hosted a full-day session with physiotherapy students from University of Cyberjaya, introducing solutions from its VivantePlexusTM and ACETM portfolios. The session bridged what the students learn in the classroom with the rehabilitation technologies that they may encounter as they move into clinical practice."Bridging physiotherapy education and rehabilitation technology starts with showing students how technology fits into clinician-led care, and we were glad to open that conversation," said Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group.The session was aimed at physiotherapy students who are preparing for clinical practice. Physiotherapy is a hands-on profession, and a full day dedicated to rehabilitation technology gave the students time to learn what these solutions are intended to do and where they sit alongside the work of the therapist. For Robotimize, it was an opportunity to speak with the students at the stage when they are forming their view of the profession and of the tools available to it. A full-day format also gives the topic room, so that technologies can be discussed in the context of therapy goals rather than as isolated devices.Robotimize used the full-day format to introduce solutions from both of its portfolios. VivantePlexusTM is the integrated rehabilitation technology ecosystem of Robotimize, while ACETM is its strategic partnerships portfolio. Together, they bring technologies designed to support clinician-led rehabilitation, functional training and technology-enabled care pathways across institutional and community settings. A full day allows technologies to be presented as a connected set rather than one device at a time, and presenting both portfolios together lets students see how technologies developed by Robotimize and those brought through its partners fit into the continuum of rehabilitation.Early exposure matters because rehabilitation technology is becoming part of the settings in which physiotherapists work. Graduates may meet robotic systems, electrical stimulation, digital tools and other technologies in hospitals, rehabilitation centres and community services. Students who understand what these technologies are intended to do, and how they relate to therapy goals, are better prepared to ask informed questions and to work alongside them. Learning early also helps students appreciate that technology is applied within clinical and regulatory frameworks, since product availability, indications and use are subject to applicable regulatory approvals and local clinical requirements.Subjects at the centre of physiotherapy training are also areas in which rehabilitation technology plays a role. Electrotherapy, neurological rehabilitation and functional training each draw on technology to support the work of the therapist. A session that connects these subjects with the technologies used in practice gives students a reference point for what they study and for what they will observe in clinical practice.The session also reflects a principle that guides the work of Robotimize: technology supports the clinician, and the clinician leads. Rehabilitation technologies are designed to extend what therapists can offer, and they depend on the judgement of the physiotherapist to be applied well. The physiotherapists of tomorrow will be the ones making those decisions, which is why their understanding of technology is worth building early.For the wider industry, engagement of this kind is one way to bridge the distance between education and clinical practice. Learning in physiotherapy extends beyond the lecture hall into the clinic, and industry has a part to play in that learning. When technology providers open their solutions to students, they contribute to that learning and gain a clearer view of how the next generation of clinicians thinks about technology.Collaboration between industry and education also supports a healthier relationship between clinicians and the technologies they use. Technology that is introduced to clinicians during their training can be understood, questioned and discussed before it is first encountered in a busy clinical setting, and that exchange can benefit developers, educators and, ultimately, the people who receive rehabilitation."Physiotherapists lead rehabilitation, and technology works best when they understand it well, so sessions with students are an investment in how technology is used in practice in the years ahead," said Zen Koh, Scientific Advisor, Robotimize Group.Robotimize thanks University of Cyberjaya and the physiotherapy students for their participation, and welcomes the opportunity to contribute to the learning of future clinicians. Robotimize works with healthcare institutions, universities and partners across the globe, and the session carries forward its advocacy for more pathways to comprehensive solutions that enhance patient outcomes.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a health technology company headquartered in Singapore, specialising in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies. Through VivantePlexusTM, its integrated rehabilitation technology ecosystem, and ACETM, its strategic partnerships portfolio, Robotimize develops and distributes technologies designed to support clinician-led rehabilitation, functional training, and technology-enabled care pathways across institutional and community settings. Product availability, indications, and use are subject to applicable regulatory approvals and local clinical requirements.For more information, visit:

Jerry HONG

Robotimize Group

+ +60 11-1224 1674

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Robotimize Bridges Physiotherapy Education and Rehabilitation Technology with University of Cyberjaya News Provided By Robotimize November 27, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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