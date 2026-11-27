MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Sameer BhatiaSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ProProfs, a leading provider of easy-to-use SaaS tools for customer support, employee training, and business growth, announced today the acquisition of OneShop retail loyalty and customer engagement software, built for physical stores. ProProfs will offer this technology under the new name ProProfs Retail, at ProProfsRetail.The software acquisition extends ProProfs offerings into physical retail technology. OneShop connects to the point-of-sale systems that independent and specialty retailers already use, turning a sale into a customer record. Retailers use it to run loyalty programs, send automated email and text messages, and give store staff the tools to follow up with their best customers one to one.ProProfs Retail fits alongside ProProfs tools for retailers such as Training Maker for frontline staff training and Survey Maker for post-sale customer feedback, extending the offering to include loyalty programs and email and text marketing for retailers. Together, these tools help retailers find customers, grow them, and learn what they want, along with having better-trained staff."Retailers already hold their most valuable customer data at the register, and most of it goes unused," said Sameer Bhatia, CEO of ProProfs. "OneShop, now ProProfs Retail, helps stores turn that data into repeat visits, and it is an excellent fit with our mission of building tools that help businesses delight their customers. We're investing heavily in the product so every retailer who moves to ProProfs Retail gets the best support from day one."OneShop was founded in 2018 by Nick McHenry and Travis Heaver, who built the platform on their experience working with luxury fashion brands and independent stores."ProProfs has the scale, the team, and the resources to take what we built much further," said Nick McHenry, Co-founder of OneShop. "Retailers get the same product now backed by a bigger team and more resources."This acquisition reflects ProProfs' vision of empowering businesses through easy-to-use, connected online tools. Other ProProfs acquisitions include PeopleGoal (2024), WebinarNinja (2024), Picreel (2021), Qualaroo (2020), BIGContacts (2020), ProProfs Project (2016), HelpIQ (2015), and Live2Support (2015). The addition of OneShop strengthens ProProfs' suite of customer growth tools.ProProfs is proud to give OneShop its "forever home" as part of the ProProfs family.About ProProfsProProfs is a leading cloud-based SaaS company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. ProProfs hosts over 1,000,000 pages of content in 70+ languages and is a leading platform for online training and assessment with the world's largest library of professional tests and quizzes. ProProfs products include Online Training, Quiz, Survey, Knowledge Base, Live Chat, Project Management, CRM, and more. ProProfs empowers users to work better, get smarter employees, and create happier customers.Visit our website: .Follow ProProfs:ProProfs YouTube channel -ProProfs on LinkedIn -ProProfs @ X (Twitter) -

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ProProfs Acquires OneShop, Launches ProProfs Retail Software News Provided By Batia Infotech November 27, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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