PROSUB-One-Stop Custom Printing Manufacturer

Sublimation Accessories with a Turnkey Brand Customization System

PROSUB I ONE-STOP DYE SUBLIMATION BLANKS FACTORY

DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As demand grows for personalized electronic accessories, phone cases and related products are increasingly serving not only as protective items but also as ways for consumers and brands to express individual styles. Dongguan Prosub Technology Co., Ltd. (Prosub), a manufacturer specializing in sublimation products and blanks, is expanding its sublimation accessories portfolio with phone cases, laptop cases and a range of magnetic accessories. The expanded product offering provides wholesalers, retailers, brands and print-on-demand (POD) businesses with more options for developing coordinated product collections.

A key focus of this product range is the application of sublimation printing across different electronic accessories. By using the same or visually coordinated artwork on multiple products, businesses can develop collections with a consistent design theme. This approach supports individual customization as well as branded product lines, promotional merchandise and e-commerce product combinations.

A Coordinated Design Range from Phone Cases to Digital Accessories

Phone cases remain an important category within Prosub's sublimation product portfolio. To accommodate different device models, material structures and market requirements, the company offers several types of sublimation phone cases, including Coated Tough Cases, TPU Soft Cases, Sublimation Film Cases, Sublimation 2D Cases and Sublimation 3D Cases. Different surface finishes, such as glossy and matte options, are also available to support varying design preferences and product positioning.

Beyond phone cases, Prosub offers sublimation laptop cases and a selection of personalized electronic accessories, including Sublimation Magnetic Phone Stands, Sublimation Magnetic Card Holders and Sublimation Magnetic Power Banks. These products can carry different patterns, brand identities and themed designs, creating visual connections between protective cases and everyday accessories.

The product range is not limited to fixed bundles. Brands and sellers can choose to pair a phone case with a magnetic phone stand or a magnetic card holder according to their product strategy and customer needs. Laptop cases and power banks can also be incorporated into the same themed collection. By adapting existing artwork for different product formats, businesses can extend a design concept across multiple categories while maintaining a consistent visual identity.

For e-commerce sellers and POD businesses, this cross-category approach creates additional opportunities to develop products around seasonal themes, popular designs, brand identities or personalized photographs. Instead of relying on a single phone case product, sellers can explore a wider range of applications for their designs.

Sublimation Technology and Product Development Capabilities

Sublimation transfer is an important process behind Prosub's multi-category customization offering. With suitable sublimation coatings and transfer processes, designs can be applied to compatible product surfaces. The process supports a range of visual content, including photographs, illustrations, gradients, detailed patterns and brand graphics.

Different products require different substrate materials, structural designs and surface treatments. Consistent product development and manufacturing processes therefore play an important role in meeting customization requirements. Prosub's operations cover product design, mold development, injection molding, spray painting, coating, quality inspection and finished-product management. The company also has in-house mold development and manufacturing capabilities, supporting product structure development, material selection and customized production requirements.

For phone cases, product development involves more than appearance. Device compatibility, structural design, material combinations and coating processes are also important considerations. By continuing to develop its phone case range and complementary accessories, Prosub provides customers with more options for creating differentiated product collections.

Customization Services for Brands, Wholesalers and POD Businesses

In addition to supplying standard sublimation blanks, Prosub offers several cooperation models to serve customers with different business requirements.

For businesses developing their own brands, Prosub provides OEM and ODM support, including custom phone case development and customization of product appearance, patterns, brand logos and related product designs. Customers can also apply their own artwork to compatible sublimation products to create coordinated phone case and accessory collections. These services allow brands to develop products that reflect their visual identity and meet the needs of their target markets.

For wholesalers and consumables distributors, Prosub supplies sublimation blanks and related materials, including sublimation phone cases, transfer films and sublimation phone case machines. Customers can select products and supplies according to their production and distribution needs.

For POD sellers, independent online stores and small printing businesses, flexible product development and production options can support design testing, niche product development and gradual expansion into additional categories. Depending on order requirements, Prosub can provide sample development, small-batch trial orders and bulk production. The company also undertakes customized orders based on customer drawings and design specifications.

Integrated Manufacturing and Quality Management

Prosub operates two manufacturing bases in Dongguan, Guangdong, and Jiujiang, Jiangxi, China, with a combined production area of more than 33,000 square meters and approximately 200 employees. Its manufacturing capabilities cover mold development, injection molding, spray painting, coating, textile production, warehousing and quality control, supporting product customization and integrated supply chain operations.

The company holds ISO 9001 quality management system certification and BSCI-related credentials. Product-specific compliance documentation includes RoHS and REACH reports for certain phone case blanks and sublimation films, as well as CE and FCC documentation for sublimation vacuum equipment.

About Dongguan Prosub Technology Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Dongguan Prosub Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the development, manufacturing and supply of sublimation products and consumables. Its portfolio includes phone cases, laptop cases, earphone cases, electronic accessories, home products and sublimation phone case machines. Prosub provides OEM and ODM services, brand customization, wholesale supplies and POD solutions for brands, wholesalers, retailers and customization partners worldwide.

KONGJINDI

Dongguan Prosub Technology Co., Ltd.

136 0028 0020

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PROSUB Expands Sublimation Accessories with a Turnkey Brand Customization System News Provided By Dongguan Prosub Technology Co., Ltd. November 27, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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