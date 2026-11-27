Dustin Allen discusses AI agents, safety and data privacy on Tomorrow, Today.

Dustin Allen discusses AI agent swarms, test-driven governance, open-source models and personal data privacy in a new episode of Tomorrow, Today.

- Dustin AllenSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Dustin Allen, co-founder and CEO of Trinitite, a company focused on AI safety, privacy and governance. The conversation looks at what happens when autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents begin making decisions and taking actions on their own, and how individuals and organizations can keep those agents within the rules they set.Allen explains in the episode that the company's name comes from trinitite, the glassy material left in the desert sand after the first nuclear test in 1945. He says his team chose it after seeing how quickly AI capabilities were advancing, which felt to them like a "nuclear moment" that called for tools to contain the technology and study how it behaves.Topics covered in the episode include:- What AI agent swarms are: groups of agents with different roles and capabilities that work together- Why large language models can give a slightly different answer each time, and how small error rates add up across many steps- Test-driven governance, which checks models against expected outcomes in advance and uses small, task-specific models to fix edge cases- Why sending every agent decision to a human reviewer leads to approval fatigue- How goal-driven agents can find ways around the restrictions placed on them- The differences between open-source, open-weight and closed AI models, and when each makes sense- Why agents that communicate with one another need shared standards, and which personal details people should keep out of AI toolsAllen argues that oversight has to keep pace with the number of decisions agents make. "You have to have a machine that can think at the decisions that these machines are making," he said. He added that when people are asked to review every decision themselves, fatigue sets in and the review loses its value.On model choice, Allen said the most advanced closed models remain the strongest option for frontier work such as novel drug discovery, while most everyday enterprise tasks can be handled by open models with the right context, training and data, which also lets organizations keep their data private."As we rapidly evolve into a world where we're handing off autonomy to these agents, I think we have to start thinking about what it means to be a human and have our own autonomy," Allen said."People use this word 'trust' very loosely. When they say trust, they are really referring to a data or a security problem, not necessarily whether I can trust the output of the model," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=6bYQhKXnOtMAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Dustin AllenDustin Allen is co-founder and CEO of Trinitite, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company that builds tools to help businesses and individuals use AI agents safely while keeping their data private. The company traces its roots to Caffeine, a startup he co-founded with Hearsch Jariwala in 2024. In the episode, Allen says he has spent several years building systems of multiple AI agents and that Trinitite offers a free app for individuals alongside its work with enterprise clients.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Dustin Allen x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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Trinitite Co-Founder Dustin Allen Says AI Agents Need Test-Driven Governance on Tomorrow, Today News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 27, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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