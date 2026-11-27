What 56 educators at KORCOS 2026 said students need from school that AI can't give them. Source: Rustic Pathways survey, Oct. 2026.

The Rustic Pathways booth at the KORCOS International Educators Conference in Songdo, Incheon, South Korea, on Oct. 17, 2026.

A Rustic Pathways survey of 67 educators at the KORCOS conference in South Korea found human connection or empathy led answers on what AI can't give students.

MENTOR, OH, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Educators at an international education conference in South Korea most often said human connection or empathy is what students need from school that artificial intelligence (AI) can't give them, according to a survey released today by Rustic Pathways.In the October 2026 Rustic Pathways survey of 67 educators at the Korea Council of Overseas Schools (KORCOS) conference in South Korea, 34 of 56 readable written answers (61%) were about human connection or empathy, and 10 (18%) were about critical thinking or judgment.A list-based question earlier in the same survey asked which of nine skills were hardest to develop with AI tools. Critical thinking was selected by 44 of 67 educators (66%) and empathy by 33 (49%).The skills question offered a list and the final question asked for one written answer, so their results are not directly comparable. Full results, charts, the questionnaire, the methodology and the survey data are at rusticpathways/statistics/what-ai-cant-give-students-2026.Rustic Pathways, an educational travel company, conducted the paper survey, "What Next for Learning?", at its booth during the Oct. 17, 2026, KORCOS International Educators Conference (korcos/past-conferences/), hosted by Chadwick International in Songdo, Incheon.CRITICAL THINKING LED THE SKILLS LIST; HUMAN CONNECTION OR EMPATHY LED THE WRITTEN ANSWERSThe skills list included empathy and collaboration but had no option for human connection. The final question, which had no list, asked: "In one sentence: What's one thing students need from school that AI can't give them?"Of the 36 educators who selected critical thinking on the list and gave a readable answer, 20 wrote about human connection or empathy and eight wrote about critical thinking or judgment."Love and belonging," one educator wrote. Another wrote, "Building healthy personal relationships in person & not alone."A third, whose answer was sorted under critical thinking or judgment, wrote, "Knowing when to push back on AI if they think it's wrong or inadequate.""On our list, critical thinking came first. When we asked what students need from school that AI can't give them, educators wrote about people," said Shayne Fitz-Coy, chief executive officer of Rustic Pathways."Schools preparing for AI should set aside time for students to be with each other, away from screens," Fitz-Coy said.NEARLY TWO-THIRDS OF EDUCATORS SURVEYED WORRY STUDENTS RELY TOO MUCH ON AIEducators in the Rustic Pathways survey also rated three statements. Agreement figures combine "agree" and "strongly agree," and disagreement figures combine "disagree" and "strongly disagree."Of 66 educators, 43 (65%) agreed with "I worry my students rely too much on AI to think for them." Eleven disagreed and 12 were neutral.THREE IN FOUR EDUCATORS SURVEYED SAY REAL-WORLD LEARNING MATTERS MORE; 39% SAY STUDENTS GET ENOUGH OF ITThe Rustic Pathways survey defined real-world learning as learning outside the classroom, such as trips, service projects and outdoor education. Fifty of 67 (75%) agreed that it becomes more important as AI does more of the thinking and writing work, six disagreed and 11 were neutral.On whether their students get enough real-world learning at school, 26 of 66 (39%) agreed, 18 disagreed and 22 were neutral.ABOUT THE SURVEYRustic Pathways, which sells real-world learning programs, designed the survey and ran it at its own booth. Rustic Pathways was a Platinum Sponsor and exhibitor at the conference.KORCOS did not sponsor or review the survey. The survey's title, "What Next for Learning?", echoed the conference theme, "What Next?"Sixty-seven educators took part voluntarily. Ten left the written question blank and one was unreadable, leaving 56 readable answers.The skills question allowed up to three choices, and 22 educators selected more. Among the 45 who kept to the limit, critical thinking ranked first, with 25 choices to empathy's 16.One educator skipped two of the three statements, so those figures are out of 66. Percentages are rounded.The survey used a non-probability convenience sample, and results are unweighted. These results describe the 67 participating educators and do not represent educators in South Korea or elsewhere.The survey reports no margin of sampling error.ABOUT RUSTIC PATHWAYSRustic Pathways is an educational travel company specializing in teen travel and school group travel, founded in 1983 and operating student programs across 38 countries. With 155,829 alumni, the company designs experiential programs built around community partnership, environmental stewardship, and measurable student outcomes.

Kayla Anzalone

Rustic Pathways

+1 440-975-9691

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Rustic Pathways Survey: Human Connection Tops Educators' Answers on What AI Can't Give Students News Provided By Rustic Pathways LLC November 27, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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