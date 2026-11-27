Beauty reviewers can use Viewduc to change a product photo's background with AI, then download and share the result.

The editor helps keep logos and fine print legible in photos of cosmetics. New members receive 10 free edits when they join Viewduc.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Viewduc has added a free AI photo background changer to its beauty review platform. Reviewers can replace the background in their own photos of cosmetics to keep their homes and personal belongings out of view. The editor is designed to preserve the shape and color of the product and keep logos and fine print on its packaging clear.

New members receive 10 free edits when they join Viewduc. Each time a member posts a Viewduc review of a beauty product they bought themselves, their remaining balance resets to 10 edits. The editor is available in English, Korean, Japanese, Traditional Chinese and Arabic.

Reviewers upload a product photo and mark the areas they want to keep. The editor uses those parts of the original photograph as the foreground and generates a new setting around them. Reviewers can choose a built-in background or upload a reference image to guide the style of the backdrop.

The two background options suit different camera angles. A Scene background, such as a café interior, suits photos of a product held up to the camera or photographed at an angle. A Surface background, such as marble, works well for overhead shots of products laid flat. Both options offer warm, neutral and cool tones to match the light in the original photo.

The page for Viewduc's photo background changer includes a before-and-after example of the same product photograph. Readers can compare the packaging details in the original shot with those in the edited version. The finished photo can be downloaded in high resolution for use in a Viewduc review or a social media post.

About Viewduc

Based in Seoul, South Korea, Viewduc Insight operates the Viewduc beauty review platform. The platform publishes consumer ratings and reviews alongside information about cosmetic ingredients. Its reviewer guidelines require members to base their assessments on their own experience using the product.

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Viewduc Insight

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Viewduc Launches Free AI Photo Background Changer for Beauty Reviewers News Provided By Viewduc Insight November 27, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology



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