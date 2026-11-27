MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 (IANS) In an intriguing disclosure, Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan said that he was under "constant surveillance", but those listening in on his phone conversations may not always be getting the information they are looking for.

The Chief Minister said he deliberately feeds them false information to keep them guessing.

In his remarks at a Constitution Day function held at the Durbar Hall here, Satheesan said he was under constant surveillance and had become so accustomed to it that he no longer felt any tension about being watched.

The Chief Minister said he was aware that his phone was being tapped, and as a counter, he deliberately altered details while speaking over the phone to mislead those listening in.

Satheesan said he had got used to the feeling of being watched, whether he was speaking to someone, getting into his car, or entering his house or room.

He said he was no longer bothered by it.

The remarks, made at a function meant to highlight constitutional values and fundamental rights, have added an interesting political dimension to the disclosure.

Who exactly is listening to the Chief Minister's conversations remains unclear.

Satheesan did not identify any agency or individual behind the alleged surveillance.

Nor did he specify whether he suspected the involvement of any state or central agency.

However, his remarks have raised questions about surveillance and the privacy of the person heading the state government.

Phone interception is generally associated with law enforcement and intelligence agencies, subject to legal safeguards.

The disclosure is also likely to attract attention from Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, who heads the state's police and home department.

There is an element of irony in the Chief Minister's remarks.

At a function discussing citizens' constitutional rights and privacy, he spoke about his own experience of allegedly being monitored.

His suggestion that he deliberately misleads those listening to his calls also raises an intriguing question: are those monitoring him actually getting to know what he wants them to know?

The issue has national relevance in the wake of earlier controversies over the alleged misuse of surveillance technology, including the Pegasus spyware controversy.

The right to privacy has been recognised by the Supreme Court as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Whether Satheesan's remarks were a light-hearted observation, a political dig, or a serious warning about surveillance is open to interpretation.

But the Chief Minister has certainly left an important question hanging: who is listening, and what are they actually hearing?