MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan gave an amusing glimpse into his personal life while interacting with a contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18.

He spoke about his wife and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan's fondness for decorating their home with wall paintings.

The moment came when contestant Deepak, who is a mural artist, spoke about his profession and his work with wall art. Impressed by his craft, Amitabh revealed that he too had become interested in the idea of having similar artwork done on the walls of his home.

Sharing the anecdote, Amitabh said,“Bhaisahab, yeh joh deewar pe joh kala hain yeh bohot hi adhbudh hain aur abhi iske baare mein humko pata bhi chal gaya hain. Hume bhi humare kamre ke deewaro mein yeh karna hain, tabh aapko batayenge. Hum kamra iss keliye bol rahe hain ki patidev keliye ek chota kamra hi milta hain aur humare ghar se baaki ke kamre sab madam (Jaya Bachchan) ke liye hain, unka ek khane ka kamra fir ek baithne ke liye kamra aur alag alag kamre hain unke pass hain toh fir humare liye kuch bachta hi nahi. Dusra kya hain ki unko yeh deewar mein painting karna bohot heen pasand hain aur unhone apne bahar ki 4 deewaro mein painting ki hui hain aur unhone warli painting ki hui hain uspe aur voh bohot hi sundar lagta hain.”

(Sir, this artwork on the wall is absolutely wonderful, and now we have also learnt about it. We would also like to have this done on the walls of my room, and then we will tell you. I am saying 'my room' because the husband gets only a small room, while all the other rooms in our house belong to madam (Jaya Bachchan). She has one room for dining, another for sitting and different rooms of her own, so there is hardly anything left for us. Another thing is that she really loves having paintings done on the walls. She has had paintings done on the four exterior walls of our house, and she has used Warli paintings there. They look very beautiful)

Talking about Amitabh and Jaya, the couple tied the knot on June 3, 1973, following their association during the making of films including Zanjeer. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony at Jaya's home.

At the time, both were successful actors, with Jaya already established as one of Hindi cinema's leading performers. The couple went on to welcome two children, daughter Shweta Bachchan in 1974 and son Abhishek Bachchan in 1976.

Jaya was at the height of her career when she stepped away from regular acting to focus on her family. She had delivered acclaimed performances in films such as Guddi, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili and Silsila.

After Silsila in 1981, she took a long break from films. She returned to the big screen with Govind Nihalani's Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa in 1998, marking her return after nearly two decades.

–IANS

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