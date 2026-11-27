MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 27 (IANS) South Korea sent a North Korean fishing boat back across the sea border on Friday with six of its seven crew members aboard as one decided to stay, the unification ministry said.

The vessel, found near Ulleung Island in the East Sea earlier this month, crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border, at 8:33 am and met two North Korean ships waiting on the other side at 9 am, the ministry said.

The boat was found adrift November 3 in international waters north of the South Korean island, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Of the seven North Korean men aboard, one expressed a wish to stay in the South.

An official at the ministry said the man had made it clear from the outset that he did not want to go back to the North.

The ministry decided to repatriate the six crewmen on humanitarian grounds. The remaining one will be protected in South Korea as a defector under relevant laws.

Seoul contacted the North through the United Nations (UN) Command since the two sides have no working communication channel.

The government also broadcast updates on its repatriation over the international maritime communications network from early Friday.

The fact that North Korean vessels were waiting on the other side of the maritime border suggested that Pyongyang was aware of Seoul's plan to repatriate the fishing boat. Pyongyang's reaction remained unknown.

Such vessels are generally repatriated by letting them sail back from the waters where they were rescued.

North Korean boats and crews rescued in the East Sea in March and the Yellow Sea in May, however, were all returned in the East Sea in July.

Meanwhile, a North Korean defector has been taken into police custody after entering a civilian restricted area near the inter-Korean border and is currently undergoing questioning, a military official said on Friday.

The military found the woman in her 30s at around 6:40 pm on Thursday between a village north of the Civilian Control Line (CCL) and the general outpost fence in the border county of Cheorwon, about 75 kilometers northeast of Seoul, a Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) official said.

Police and relevant authorities are questioning her over possible espionage linked to North Korea, among other suspicions, the JCS official said.

The woman had crossed the CCL, which runs just south of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, and was heading north toward the heavily fortified GOP area secured with barbed-wire fences, according to military officials.

She had come as close as about 200 meters to the GOP line before being apprehended.

While public access to the CCL area is restricted, several civilian villages remain inside the zone, with residents commuting to and from their homes using special permits.

The woman was found to have reached a village of about 500 residents inside the CCL, where local authorities operate shuttle buses for residents.

"The investigation is under way to find out how the woman reached the village," a JCS official added.