MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) Fresh trouble is brewing for former West Bengal minister and singer-turned-politician Indranil Sen, who is already in judicial custody over his alleged involvement in a multi-crore scam involving the sale of fake UNESCO-tagged Durga Puja passes.

The Kolkata Police are now preparing to seek his fresh custody in connection with alleged irregularities in the awarding of government tenders during the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime.

Police sources said the investigating team would approach a city court next week, seeking four days of police custody to interrogate Sen in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the procurement of furniture and fittings for the state Information and Cultural Affairs Department.

Sen, who served as the Tourism Minister and Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs under the previous Mamata Banerjee-led government, is suspected of having a role in irregularities in the tendering process.

“Although former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had retained the Information and Cultural Affairs Department under her direct control, Sen, as the Minister of State, was handling its day-to-day affairs. During the investigation, instances have emerged where tenders for furniture and fittings were awarded without following prescribed norms and by overlooking lower quotations submitted in competitive bidding,” a senior police officer said.

According to police sources, the alleged irregularities involve a multi-crore financial transaction. Investigators are examining whether established procurement procedures were deliberately bypassed while awarding the contracts.

A police insider said provisions under the new criminal laws allow investigators to seek the custody of an accused even after the person has been remanded to judicial custody in another case. The Kolkata Police are, therefore, likely to move the court on Tuesday, seeking four days of custody for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, a judicial commission constituted by the West Bengal government to investigate financial irregularities during the previous regime is also conducting a probe into allegations against Sen.

In another development, Sen, former state Education Minister Bratya Basu and 38 others have been named in a recently registered zero FIR in connection with allegations of sexual exploitation. The development has added another layer of controversy surrounding the former ministers.