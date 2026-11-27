MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 27 (IANS) New Zealand caretaker Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Friday that formal negotiations with the Opportunity Party would begin following the final election results, warning talks could take time as he seeks to form a stable government.

The ruling National-led coalition, comprising National Party, ACT New Zealand and New Zealand First, needs the support of the Opportunity Party to secure a parliamentary majority after National lost two seats in the final count.

Luxon, who repeatedly ruled out working with the Opportunity Party during the election campaign but softened his stance after the preliminary results, told a press conference that voters wanted more cross-party cooperation and leaders to find common ground.

Luxon said he had spoken with the leaders of New Zealand First, ACT New Zealand and Opportunity Party, and formal negotiations would now begin with the final results confirmed, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He cautioned, however, that negotiations would be challenging and that he did not want to rush into an agreement that could collapse or lead to another election. Various arrangements are possible under the country's mixed-member proportional (MMP) electoral system, he said.

The leader said he would seek to form a strong and stable government that could last the full three-year parliamentary term, adding that talks would take "as long as it takes."

New Zealand's final election results have produced a hung parliament, with neither the governing coalition nor the opposition bloc securing a majority, leaving the formation of the next government uncertain and raising the possibility of another election.

Opportunity Party leader Qiulae Wong said after the release of the final results that her party would seek to form a stable government but does not rule out another election, saying negotiations with other parties are still needed.

New Zealand uses an MMP system to elect its parliament. Voters cast two ballots, one for a political party and another for a candidate in their local electorate. Under the system, governments are typically formed by two or more parties that collectively command a majority in parliament.