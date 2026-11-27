MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and former MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday reiterated her demand for a 50 per cent increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha, from the existing 543 to around 815 seats.

She argued that India must create "more democratic space" for women rather than making them wait for vacancies in the existing House to secure representation.

Responding to criticism and online trolling over her position, Chaturvedi said in a post on X that she remained firm on her demand despite opposition from political "gatekeepers".

Recalling the 27-year delay in the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, first introduced in Parliament in 1996, Chaturvedi attributed the prolonged legislative stalemate to the reluctance of existing power structures to give up their political space.

She made the remarks ahead of the Parliament session beginning November 30, against the backdrop of a growing debate over the government's proposed delimitation Bill. Her statement also comes at a time when the Shiv Sena (UBT), a constituent of the INDIA bloc, is yet to disclose its official position on the proposed delimitation legislation.

While acknowledging the historic passage of the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act in September 2023-which cleared the Lok Sabha by a 454–2 margin and the Rajya Sabha unanimously with 214 votes-Chaturvedi pointed out a critical bottleneck. Because the law's implementation is tied to a post-enactment Census and subsequent delimitation exercise, the projected 2029 rollout remains an anticipated timeline rather than a constitutional guarantee.

To break this impasse, Chaturvedi proposed expanding the lower house to accommodate a growing population while addressing regional anxieties between North and South India.

She suggested that a uniform expansion could preserve existing state-level relative shares while adding new seats, provided the final allocation follows a transparent and equitable formula. Beyond gender parity, she emphasised that a larger Lok Sabha would enable broader inclusion for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), smaller communities, and younger citizens.

"My argument has never been that women's representation should come at the cost of anyone else's representation. It is precisely the opposite," Chaturvedi stated.

"We should be creating more democratic space, not asking women to wait for someone to vacate theirs," she added.

-- IANS

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