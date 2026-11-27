MENAFN - AsiaNet News) River Indie vs Ather Rizta: Which is the best electric scooter for a family? We compare the price, battery range, 43-litre boot space, and smart features to help you decide.Buying a family electric scooter in India is much easier now. We do a full comparison of the 'River Indie' and 'Ather Rizta'—two top electric scooters offering great boot space, pillion comfort, and solid battery range.People call the River Indie the 'SUV of electric scooters'. It comes in a single standard variant priced at Rs 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in 5 colours. On the other hand, Ather Rizta is priced between Rs 1.22 lakh and Rs 1.61 lakh. It comes in 20 variants under the 'Rizta S' and 'Rizta Z' models. For families on a budget, Ather Rizta's base model is a big plus because it costs Rs 35,000 less than the River Indie.River Indie gets a 4 kWh battery and a 6.7 kW motor (26 Nm torque). It delivers a claimed range of 163 km on a single charge (120-130 km real-world). A home charger takes 5 to 8 hours to fully charge it. Top speed is 90 kmph. It features 3 riding modes: Eco, Ride, and Rush. Ather Rizta gets a 4.3 kW motor with 2 battery choices. The 2.9 kWh battery gives a 123 km range, while the larger battery gives a 160 km range. You can charge it to 80% in 60 minutes using Ather's fast charging. Its top speed is 80 kmph. The scooter features Smart Eco and Zip modes, plus a 'Magic Twist' braking feature.

When it comes to space, River Indie offers a massive 43-litre under-seat storage and a large flat floorboard. Ather Rizta offers 34 litres of boot space. In terms of tech, the Ather Rizta Z model packs a 7-inch colour TFT screen, Bluetooth, Google Maps navigation, and advanced safety features like FallSafe and Auto Hold.

River Indie has a 6-inch LCD screen, dual disc brakes, CBS, and large 14-inch alloy wheels that give it a strong build. Both scooters feature reverse assist, USB charging, and LED lights. If you want more space, a strong build, and speed, choose River Indie. If you prefer a budget-friendly price, modern smart tech, and wide fast-charging access, choose Ather Rizta.