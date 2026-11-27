MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff remembered legendary music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri on his birth anniversary.

He shared a series of throwback pictures of the late musician on social media and paid tribute to his enduring musical legacy. Jackie took to his social media account and shared multiple pictures of Bappi Lahiri, who was known for his iconic style, iconic gold jewellery and sunglasses.

One of the pictures showed Bappi Lahiri posing with a white keyboard, dressed in his signature black outfit and layered gold chains. Another photograph captured the composer in a black suit, white shirt, oversized sunglasses and a scarf around his neck.

The actor also shared a third picture of Bappi Lahiri in a white jacket embellished with gold detailing, wearing his trademark sunglasses and jewellery.

The post featured Bappi Lahiri's song“Yaad Aa Raha Hai” playing in the background. He wrote,“From soulful melodies to iconic disco beats - his music never fades! Remembering Bappi Da on his birth anniversary.”

Bappi Lahiri, fondly known as Bappi Da, carved a unique place for himself in Hindi cinema with his fusion of Indian melodies and disco music. Known for his flamboyant persona, Bappi Lahiri's musical journey spanned over five decades.

Bappi Lahiri curated popular numbers that include“I Am a Disco Dancer” and“Yaad Aa Raha Hai” from Disco Dancer,“Jimmy Jimmy Aaja” from Disco Dancer,“Auva Auva Koi Yahan Nache” from Disco Dancer,“Naino Mein Sapna” from Himmatwala,“Tamma Tamma Loge” from Thanedaar and“Inteha Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki” from Sharaabi.

Bappi Lahiri passed away in Mumbai on February 15, 2022, at the age of 69.

–IANS

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