MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court is slated to pronounce its judgment on the dispute over the posts of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Chief Whip of the principal opposition party in the West Bengal Assembly on Friday.

A single-judge bench of Justice Krishan Rao concluded the hearing on the matter on November 21 but reserved the judgment.

Now, finally, the judgment will be pronounced on Friday, and it will be clear whether Ritabrata Banerjee will continue as the Leader of the Opposition and Akhruzzaman as the Chief Whip of the principal opposition party in the House.

Both Ritabrata and Akhruzzaman belong to the rebel camp in the Trinamool Congress, which is known as the Democratic Trinamool Congress.

Following the West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year, Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose had recognised Ritabrata Banerjee, leader of the rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress, as the Leader of the Opposition, and Akhruzzaman as the Chief Whip.

Challenging the Speaker's decision, veteran Trinamool Congress MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, a senior leader of the original party faction led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, moved the Calcutta High Court.

Earlier this year, a division bench of the High Court had permitted Ritabrata Banerjee and Akhruzzaman to continue in their respective positions on an interim basis for a period of two months.

Following the expiry of that two-month window on October 18, Chattopadhyay again approached the Calcutta High Court, contending that neither Ritabrata Banerjee nor Akhruzzaman held any legal right to retain the posts since the interim period had not been extended.

He further alleged that both legislators continued to enjoy state-provided privileges attached to the offices of the Leader of the Opposition and Chief Whip despite lacking legal authority.