MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 27 (IANS) Dropping what he called the "AI Truth bomb", ace director Ram Gopal Varma on Friday opined that people who use AI will replace people who don't.

Taking to pen his thoughts on the employment scenario undergoing a drastic change with the advent of AI, director Ram Gopal Varma put out a lengthy post that was titled " The AI Truth Bomb".

In it, the director said that company employees were protesting loudly that AI was stealing their jobs while in fact, the truth was that the employees were "stealing themselves".

He said, "The software engineer who used to write the actual code now pastes the requirements into Claude, gets the function in twelve seconds, changes two variable names, and pushes it as his own. The marketing executive who was paid to think of campaigns now feeds the brief to ChatGPT, copies the three options it spits out, picks the least obvious one, and presents it in the Monday meeting as“my idea.” "

He went on to point out, "The analyst who was supposed to crunch numbers and find the insight now uploads the spreadsheet, asks the AI to“spot anomalies and write the executive summary,” and forwards the output with his name on it."

"The designer who once spent hours on layouts now describes the mood in Midjourney, generates twenty options, and tweaks the best one just enough so no one notices it wasn't made by hand. The customer support lead who was meant to understand tone and context now runs every reply through an AI that makes it sound empathetic, then hits send," he claimed.

The director further said, "They do it secretly. In a corner, out of sight, with the door closed and browser history cleared, pretending that their own hands and mind were still doing the work. Everyone does it. No one admits it. And the company dosesn't need spies or cameras or a conspiracy. It only sees the numbers."

Stating that the spreadsheets revealed the secret, the director said the humans were still on the payroll while the actual work was being done by AI.

"Output rose. Quality improved. Deadlines hit faster and profits soared and that's because AI works 24/7. Doesn't take coffee breaks. Doesn't get sick. Doesn't complain. Doesn't bitch about colleagues. Doesn't demand raises. It simply delivers. Without pay," he pointed out.

Stating that when layoffs come, the shock of employees is real.

"'The company is cruel', 'Technology is the villain', 'They replaced us with AI.'" No. AI never walked into the building and started throwing people out. The employees secretly replaced themselves and were just sitting there collecting a salary for work they were no longer doing," he said.

The director summed up his thoughts saying that the future will be in not keeping the usage of AI a secret. "The future will be in getting their AI usage into the open. Using it openly, aggressively, and without guilt. Whatever else the future holds, one brutal certainty is... people who use AI will replace people,who don't," he said.