MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has announced the rollout of new parental controls for users aged 13 to 17 that enable parents and guardians to supervise their teenagers' experience on the platform while preserving account ownership and privacy for young users.

The new feature allows families to link teen accounts with a parent or guardian account through a mutual consent process.

Once supervision is activated, parents can monitor and manage certain aspects of the teen's activity without gaining access to private messages, search history, viewing history or posting privileges.

According to X, parents and guardians can review the amount of time their teenager spends on the platform and set daily usage limits. They can also require approval for new followers, a setting that automatically makes the teen's account private.

The controls further allow parents to limit content recommendations and videos to accounts already followed by the teenager, filter specific words, restrict sensitive media content and manage who can send direct messages.

To balance safety with privacy, X said parents will only be able to see which accounts their teen has exchanged one-to-one messages with, without being able to view the content of those conversations.

It also noted that a parent or guardian can supervise up to five teen accounts, while each teen account can be linked to only one supervising adult at a time. Any changes made through parental controls will remain visible to the teenager.

"Parents want practical tools, and teens deserve room to grow. With Parental Controls on X, families can set the guardrails that fit their home while teens keep ownership of their accounts and can see every change," said Michael O'Herlihy, Head of Safety at X.

The supervision framework has been designed to be transparent and age-based, ending automatically when the teenager reaches adulthood.

"Parents get guardrails, not a window into their teen's private life. Simple, transparent and built to grow with families," said Mridul Singhai, Product Engineering Lead at X.

However, X noted that users must be at least 13 years old to join the platform, while teen accounts are already protected by default settings that restrict sensitive content and disable targeted advertising.

The new parental controls add another layer of safety tools on top of those existing protections, the company said.