Belgrade [Serbia], November 27 (ANI): Serbia's National Assembly Speaker Aleksandar Čupić has signed the decision calling presidential elections in the country for December 27, 2026, the Serbian Embassy in India announced on Thursday. In a post on X, the Embassy said, "President of the National Assembly of Serbia Aleksandar Čupić has signed the Decision calling presidential elections for 27 December 2026." The announcement comes amid a major political transition in Serbia following the October 25 parliamentary elections, in which the student-backed opposition movement, known as the 'Student List', secured a parliamentary majority, ending the 14-year rule of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) led by Aleksandar Vučić. The political shift followed nearly two years of widespread protests triggered by the November 1, 2024, collapse of a concrete canopy at the railway station in Novi Sad, which killed 16 people. The tragedy sparked public outrage, with students, opposition groups and citizens accusing the government of corruption, lack of transparency in public infrastructure projects and negligence in oversight. The protests gradually developed into a nationwide movement demanding accountability and early parliamentary elections. Student-led demonstrations intensified in late 2024 and continued throughout 2025 and 2026, with university blockades, nationwide marches and road demonstrations becoming prominent features of the movement. The protesters also demanded the dissolution of parliament and fresh elections, arguing that the government had failed to ensure accountability for the Novi Sad railway station disaster. Amid mounting political pressure and continuing demonstrations, Serbia moved towards snap parliamentary elections in September 2026. Vučić, who was constitutionally barred from seeking a third presidential term, resigned from the presidency on September 27 to lead the SNS parliamentary campaign. The parliamentary elections were held on October 25, with the student-backed Student List securing approximately 53 per cent of the vote and winning 140 seats in the 250-member National Assembly. The ruling SNS secured around 105 seats, marking a significant setback for Vučić's political camp after 14 years in power. Vučić subsequently acknowledged the defeat, stating that the Student List had won the elections and would secure an absolute majority in parliament. (ANI)

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