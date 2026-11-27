Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has written to Mumbai Police to impose an immediate ban on live music concerts and large-scale entertainment events at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the NSCI Dome, citing recurring incidents of narcotic use and civic disruption. The demand comes amid heightened scrutiny over large live shows in the city, including upcoming major musical performances from a renowned singer drawing massive crowds and regulatory objections, and also follows a November 22 crackdown where Mumbai Police booked around a dozen attendees for consuming narcotics.

In a formal letter written to the police regarding the sale and consumption of drugs at the two Mumbai venues, MNS leader Dinesh Dnyaneshwar Punde alleged that live events have become hubs for illegal substance abuse among youth. Outlining the pattern of violations and referencing both the recent Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) enforcement action and an earlier fatal drug-related incident at a concert venue, the letter urged authorities to intervene.“Musical concerts are regularly held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and NSCI Dome. During these events, drugs are openly sold and consumed, trapping the younger generation in the grip of addiction. At an event held on November 22, 2026, the ANC took action against 12-13 individuals for drug consumption. Even now, we have not forgotten the incident last year in which a young man lost his life at this very venue due to drug consumption. Furthermore, these concerts cause severe traffic congestion in the area, creating hardship for local residents,” the letter stated.

Calling on police to halt event clearances for both venues permanently, the MNS leader stated that party workers and local citizens would launch street protests if authorities continued granting permits.“We have complete faith in the police administration; please do not let this trust be broken. We humbly request that permissions no longer be granted for musical concerts at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and NSCI Dome these concerts are not stopped, the MNS, along with local residents, will stage a Rasta Roko (road blockade) agitation at the location,” the letter read.

Earlier this week, Mumbai Police deployed a newly launched ANC forensic van outside Mahalaxmi Race Course as part of efforts to curb drug abuse. The mobile unit was equipped with five rapid detection machines and 360-degree surveillance cameras to assist personnel in identifying narcotic substances and detecting drug consumption. Explaining the capabilities of the equipment, Anti-Narcotics Cell Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Rohit Sali said the first machine, called 'TruNarc', has a library of 1,325 narcotic drugs and uses Raman laser technology to identify substances without opening their packaging.“The first machine is called 'TruNarc,' which contains a library of 1,325 narcotic drugs. It operates using a Raman laser effect. It can identify the drug inside a package without needing to open the polythene wrapping,” Sali said.

He said the second machine, 'Gemini', is an advanced version of TruNarc and can identify a wider range of substances.“The second machine is 'Gemini', an advanced version of TruNarc. While TruNarc covers only narcotic drugs and their precursors, Gemini features a library of 15,000 substances, including narcotics, precursors, hazardous chemicals, and explosives,” he said. Sali also explained the functioning of the third machine, the 'Dräger DrugTest 5000', which is designed to detect drug consumption through oral swab testing.“The third machine is the 'Dräger DrugTest 5000,' which is designed for detecting drug consumption. It uses an oral swab; alternatively, if a substance is found on a surface, a sample can be collected and placed into a cassette, which then provides results within 10 minutes, identifying the substance,” he said. (ANI)