Randy Orton could make a shock return to WWE television at Survivor Series on November 28, and the path to it may run through the fallout from Cody Rhodes' latest decision.

The final member of Team USA was revealed by Rhodes on Monday's episode of RAW, and the name turned out to be Seth Rollins. The announcement may have pleased Je'Von Evans, but it landed badly with LA Knight, who has feuded with Rollins recently, and with CM Punk, a long-standing rival.

Punk left the ring before Rollins had even made his way down, while Knight looked visibly unhappy with what Rhodes had done. Backstage, Punk described Rollins as a snake and has not held back in recent interviews about the prospect of working alongside the former champion.

History in WWE suggests nothing is settled until the bell rings, and that applies to cards and lineups as much as results. Orton has been absent since Crown Jewel earlier this month, where he faced Rhodes in a Last Man Standing match that ended badly for him, with Rhodes unloading on his former mentor in the closing stages.

Weeks later, Rhodes made the call to bring his own enemy into the team without telling anyone in advance. On the night of the event, a member of Team USA could be attacked backstage, leaving the group scrambling for a replacement.

With speculation that Punk might turn heel after the decision, he could be the one to take out the member most enthusiastic about Rollins joining, namely Evans, then feign innocence about it afterwards. As Rhodes scrambles for a substitute, Punk could make his own call and bring in Orton, forcing Rhodes to work alongside yet another rival.

Orton's return would add a further layer of tension inside Team USA. It could turn Survivor Series into a night of unlikely alliances and hand WWE another major thread to carry through the weeks that follow.