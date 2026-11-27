MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Four sourdough croissant egg tarts, two international debuts

Four sourdough croissant egg tarts will be on the menu, with the Salty Cheese Lava Egg Tart and Lime Yogurt Lava Egg Tart both making their overseas debut. The former pairs smooth egg custard with a molten mascarpone-based salted cheese centre, while the latter combines Greek yoghurt and mascarpone with a fresh citrus tang.









These join the Original Croissant Egg Tart, finished with house-made caramel, and the Matcha Croissant Egg Tart, made with matcha from Jingshan, Hangzhou. Both have previously appeared in Shanghai, London and Bangkok.

All four feature heytea's signature sourdough croissant pastry, made with French flour, New Zealand butter and Italian sourdough culture. The sourdough starter is fermented for at least 12 hours before being incorporated into the dough, which is then laminated to create crisp, airy layers with a rich buttery aroma and subtle fermented notes.

Reimagining signature tea flavours

The store will also introduce Jasmine & Rice Ice Cream, combining Lv Yan jasmine green tea with freshly cooked Thai jasmine rice, and Black Milk Tea Ice Cream, pairing Yan Hong black tea from Yunnan with a salted cheese flavour.









Signature drinks include Cloud Jasmine Tea, Coconut Mango Boom and Mango Coconut Sticky Rice, the latter launched in October 2026 through heytea's global collaboration with BLACKPINK member LISA.









Located at 420 Victoria Avenue, the 270-square-metre, two-storey store draws inspiration from Chatswood's woodland heritage and street-market culture, with an open bakery, tea culture displays and dedicated seating.

Australian and global expansion

Since entering Australia in October 2023, heytea has expanded across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, with Chatswood bringing its Australian store count to 15.









Globally, heytea operates thousands of stores across 300 cities, with presence in Australia, the US, UK, Canada, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong and Macao SARs.

Through collaborations with FENDI, Sandy Liang, Yayoi Kusama, POP MART's Twinkle Twinkle and LISA, alongside experimental products and retail formats, heytea continues to connect contemporary Chinese tea culture with younger consumers worldwide.

Contact: Matthew Zhou,...