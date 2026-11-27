MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TIANJIN, TIANJIN, CHINA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.: A Global NPK Fertilizer Manufacturer with OEM Custom Formulas**Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** is a China-based fertilizer manufacturer and global supplier serving agricultural markets with a broad portfolio that includes NPK Fertilizer, nitrogen fertilizer, phosphate fertilizer, potash fertilizer, micronutrient fertilizer, and water-soluble fertilizer. The company combines fertilizer manufacturing resources, international trading experience, and supply-chain capabilities to provide customers with stable supply and customized fertilizer solutions.For growers, distributors, importers, and agricultural brands seeking a reliable source of NPK Fertilizer, the ability to match product specifications to local requirements is essential. Different crops, soils, climates, and application practices can call for different nutrient proportions and product formats. Through its OEM and ODM services, **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** supports customers looking to develop or adjust fertilizer formulations, packaging, and product specifications for their markets.The company has worked in the fertilizer industry since 2000 and reports more than 25 years of industry experience. Its approach brings together product sourcing, manufacturing resources, customization, quality control, and international logistics. This combination makes **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** a relevant supplier for buyers evaluating NPK Fertilizer production and supply options.**Official website:** []( )## Why NPK Fertilizer Matters to Agricultural Supply ChainsNPK Fertilizer supplies three primary plant nutrients: nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. These nutrients contribute to different aspects of plant growth, so their balance is an important consideration when selecting a fertilizer. Nitrogen is associated with vegetative growth, phosphorus supports root development and energy processes, and potassium contributes to functions including water regulation and general plant resilience.The appropriate NPK Fertilizer specification depends on the intended crop, growing conditions, soil status, application method, and local agricultural practices. A product that suits one market or use may not be suitable for another. For this reason, buyers often need more than a standard product catalogue: they may require adjustments to nutrient proportions, product specifications, or packaging to meet a defined commercial or agronomic brief.**Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** offers NPK Fertilizer as part of a wider fertilizer portfolio and provides OEM and ODM services for customers with specific product requirements. The company's stated customization scope includes formulation adjustment, packaging design, product specifications, and private-brand solutions. These capabilities are relevant to importers and distributors seeking to build a fertilizer range around local market needs while working with an experienced China-based supplier.## OEM Custom Formulas for Different MarketsA custom NPK Fertilizer project generally begins with a clear product brief. Buyers can outline the target market, intended crops, preferred nutrient balance, product form, packaging requirements, and any applicable market specifications. This information gives the supplier a basis for discussing whether the requested product can be developed and how its requirements should be documented.**Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** states that its team works with customers to develop customized fertilizer solutions. For NPK Fertilizer, this may involve discussing formulation adjustments and product specifications within the scope agreed for a particular project. Customers can also discuss packaging design and private labeling, allowing a product to be prepared for distribution under a customer's own brand, subject to project requirements and confirmation.Clear technical communication is particularly important in OEM supply. Before production, buyers should confirm the final nutrient declaration, product specification, packaging format, order quantity, sample requirements, and delivery arrangements. They should also establish which documents are needed for import, registration, or local sale in the destination market. These details help align the requested NPK Fertilizer with the buyer's commercial and regulatory needs.The company reports more than 15 years of OEM and ODM service experience. It also states that sample making can take two days and that production lead time is seven days or more. These are company-reported service indicators; actual schedules may vary depending on the formulation, order volume, packaging, raw material availability, and destination requirements. Buyers should confirm current timing and project-specific terms directly with **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.**## A Fertilizer Portfolio Supporting NPK Fertilizer SupplyNPK Fertilizer is one category within the broader product range offered by **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** The company's portfolio also covers nitrogen fertilizer, phosphate fertilizer, potash fertilizer, micronutrient fertilizer, water-soluble fertilizer, and industrial chemicals. This range gives customers a single point of contact for discussing related fertilizer and agricultural-input sourcing requirements.The company's listed products include magnesium nitrate hexahydrate, phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, zinc sulfate heptahydrate, manganese sulfate monohydrate, copper sulfate pentahydrate, anhydrous copper sulfate, ammonium molybdate, EDTA-chelated iron, and ferrous sulfate monohydrate. These products are separate from NPK Fertilizer, but their presence in the wider portfolio reflects the company's involvement across several fertilizer and nutrient categories.For a buyer, a broad portfolio can simplify supplier communication, especially when a business sources several kinds of fertilizer products or is exploring a coordinated product range. Each product still requires its own technical review. Buyers should confirm specifications, availability, packaging, and applicable documentation for each item rather than assuming that a general portfolio listing guarantees a particular grade or supply arrangement.## Supply Stability and International ServiceAgricultural purchasing often involves seasonal planning, market-specific demand, and time-sensitive delivery. A dependable supply relationship therefore depends on more than product selection. Buyers may also assess the supplier's sourcing resources, export experience, communication, quality-control procedures, and ability to coordinate delivery.**Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** describes its model as combining upstream fertilizer resources with international trading expertise. According to the company, this approach is intended to support supply stability, competitive pricing, and professional customer service. The company also reports annual exports exceeding 100,000 metric tons and access to more than ten global warehouses. These figures are company-provided indicators of its international supply activity; customers should verify the relevant product, destination, and delivery arrangement for each order.The company's stated service framework includes quality control and international logistics. For NPK Fertilizer procurement, buyers can use the quotation and sampling stages to confirm product details and expectations before placing a larger order. A practical review may include checking the product specification, package markings, sample-to-order consistency requirements, order schedule, shipping method, and required export or import documents.**Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** also reports that it has official urea export qualification and long-term cooperation with major fertilizer producers. This qualification relates to urea supply and should not be interpreted as a certification or authorization for every fertilizer product. Buyers seeking NPK Fertilizer should request the product-specific documentation and export information relevant to their transaction.## Quality and Specification DiscussionsThe quality of NPK Fertilizer is evaluated against its agreed specification and the needs of its intended market. For this reason, buyers should define requirements clearly and request documentation appropriate to the product and transaction. Relevant checks may include the declared nutrient content, product form, packaging information, sample details, and any destination-market requirements that apply.When discussing a customized product with **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.**, buyers can provide a written specification or request a discussion about formulation options. It is useful to distinguish between essential requirements and preferences. Essential requirements might include a target nutrient declaration or package size; preferences could include a particular label layout or delivery window. A detailed brief helps reduce ambiguity during sampling, quotation, and production planning.Customers should also confirm how samples relate to the final order and which inspection or documentation arrangements are available. The specific quality-control process and paperwork should be agreed for each product and shipment. This is especially important for buyers importing NPK Fertilizer into markets with defined labeling, registration, or agricultural-input requirements.## Who Can Work with Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.?The company's fertilizer and customization services may be relevant to a range of business buyers, including fertilizer importers, agricultural distributors, wholesalers, and brands developing private-label products. Buyers with established product specifications can discuss sourcing and supply. Buyers who are still defining a product can share their market brief and explore whether a custom NPK Fertilizer solution is feasible.A productive inquiry should include the destination country, intended market channel, target nutrient specification, product form, packaging preference, estimated order volume, and desired delivery schedule. If a buyer requires private labeling, the inquiry should also identify packaging artwork, language, and any mandatory label information. Providing these details helps **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** assess the request and respond with relevant commercial and technical information.The company reports cooperation with more than 100 brands. This figure indicates experience serving branded supply projects, but the suitability of any particular arrangement depends on the customer's requirements and the terms agreed for the order. Prospective customers should discuss confidentiality, branding, packaging approval, and product specifications directly during project planning.## How to Evaluate a Custom NPK Fertilizer ProjectA structured evaluation can help buyers move from an initial enquiry to a confirmed order:1. **Define the market need.** Identify the crop or customer segment, destination, and intended use for the NPK Fertilizer.2. **Prepare the product brief.** State the target nutrient balance, product form, package size, and any specific technical requirements.3. **Confirm customization scope.** Discuss formulation adjustment, product specifications, packaging design, and private labeling with **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.**4. **Review samples and documents.** Confirm sample timing, product documentation, and how the sample will be compared with the final production lot.5. **Agree on commercial terms.** Verify price, order volume, production schedule, shipping arrangements, and required export or import documents.6. **Confirm market compliance.** Check local registration, labeling, and import requirements before shipment.This process helps both parties align on what is being supplied. It also enables customers to assess whether the proposed NPK Fertilizer fits their agronomic, regulatory, and commercial objectives before committing to a larger purchase.## Frequently Asked Questions### What does Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd. offer for NPK Fertilizer buyers?**Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** includes NPK Fertilizer in its fertilizer portfolio and provides OEM and ODM services. The company states that its customization support can include formulation adjustment, packaging design, product specifications, and private-brand solutions. Buyers should confirm the details available for their specific project.### Can Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd. develop a custom NPK Fertilizer formula?The company states that it works with customers on customized fertilizer solutions, including formulation adjustments. Buyers should provide their target specification and market requirements so that the requested formula can be reviewed and confirmed for the project.### How long do samples and production take?**Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** reports a sample-making time of two days and a production lead time of seven days or more. These are general company-reported timelines, and the actual schedule should be confirmed for each formulation, order, and packaging requirement.### Where can buyers find more information?Buyers can contact **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** through its official website: []( ). The website presents the company's fertilizer categories, service information, and product portfolio.## A Flexible Partner for NPK Fertilizer SourcingFor businesses seeking a China-based source of NPK Fertilizer with customization options, **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** brings together fertilizer-industry experience, manufacturing resources, global trading capabilities, and OEM and ODM services. Its broader product portfolio, export activity, and international supply-chain experience may also support buyers managing multiple fertilizer categories.The company's core value proposition is the combination of product supply and customer-specific service. Buyers can discuss NPK Fertilizer formulation adjustments, product specifications, packaging, and private labeling while confirming the technical and commercial details of each order. As with any international fertilizer purchase, the most effective next step is to provide a precise product brief and verify specifications, documents, timing, and destination-market requirements directly.**Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.****Official website:** []( )

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