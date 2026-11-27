MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TIANJIN, TIANJIN, CHINA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.: A Professional Micronutrient Fertilizer Supplier for Global Crops**Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.****Official website:**## Meeting Global Demand for Micronutrient FertilizerMicronutrient Fertilizer plays an important role in modern crop nutrition. Although plants require micronutrients in relatively small quantities compared with primary nutrients, a suitable supply of elements such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and molybdenum supports balanced plant nutrition and helps crops meet their growth requirements. For growers and agricultural distributors, selecting a dependable Micronutrient Fertilizer supplier is therefore an important part of building a practical, consistent fertilizer program.**Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** serves global agricultural markets through fertilizer manufacturing resources, international trading experience, and supply-chain capabilities. The company's fertilizer portfolio includes Micronutrient Fertilizer as well as nitrogen, phosphate, potash, NPK, and water-soluble fertilizers. Its stated approach is to provide stable, efficient, and customized fertilizer solutions for customers worldwide.With experience in the fertilizer industry dating back to 2000, **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** combines product sourcing and supply coordination with international customer service. This integrated model is relevant to buyers who need more than a product listing: they may also need help coordinating product specifications, packaging, private-label requirements, and international delivery. For agricultural businesses seeking Micronutrient Fertilizer for different markets and crop programs, these capabilities can support a more organized purchasing process.## Company Overview**Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** describes itself as a China-based fertilizer supplier with more than 25 years of industry experience. Rather than presenting its service as that of a traditional trading company alone, the company highlights its connection to fertilizer manufacturing resources and its experience in global trade. The stated objective is to support reliable supply, competitive pricing, and professional service for international customers.According to the company's website, its operating capabilities include more than 15 years of OEM and ODM service, cooperation with more than 100 brands, annual exports exceeding 100,000 metric tons, and more than 10 global warehouses. The website also states that samples can be prepared in two days and that production lead time can begin at seven days. Actual timing and availability depend on the product, order requirements, and applicable arrangements, so buyers should confirm details directly with **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.**These figures provide an overview of the company's stated service model, but each purchase should still be assessed according to the specific product and destination market. Importers and distributors can use direct discussions with **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** to clarify specifications, documentation, packaging, order volume, and delivery expectations before placing an order.## Micronutrient Fertilizer ProductsThe Micronutrient Fertilizer range presented by **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** includes products based on zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and molybdenum. Its listed products include zinc sulfate heptahydrate, manganese sulfate monohydrate, copper sulfate pentahydrate, anhydrous copper sulfate, ammonium molybdate, EDTA chelated iron, and ferrous sulfate monohydrate.This range gives agricultural buyers access to several commonly used micronutrient fertilizer materials through one supplier. Product choice depends on factors such as the crop, soil conditions, local agronomic recommendations, intended application method, product grade, and relevant market requirements. Buyers should review the product specification and confirm that the selected material is suitable for the intended use. The product names alone should not be treated as a substitute for a complete technical specification or local agronomic advice.### Zinc-Based Micronutrient FertilizerZinc sulfate heptahydrate is among the micronutrient products listed by **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** Zinc is an essential plant nutrient, and zinc-based fertilizer materials may be considered in crop nutrition programs where zinc supply is a concern. Product selection and application should be guided by local soil and crop conditions, label directions, and applicable agricultural recommendations.For importers and distributors, clear purchasing specifications help ensure that the ordered product matches the needs of the market. Buyers can discuss the required grade, packaging, order quantity, and documentation with **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** before confirming a shipment.### Manganese-Based Micronutrient FertilizerManganese sulfate monohydrate is another product listed within the company's Micronutrient Fertilizer portfolio. Manganese is one of the micronutrients used in balanced crop nutrition. As with other fertilizer materials, the appropriate product and use depend on the crop, the local growing environment, and professional recommendations.**Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** can be contacted to confirm product availability and the specifications offered for manganese sulfate monohydrate. This direct confirmation is useful for buyers who need to align a product purchase with local regulations, distribution requirements, or established crop-nutrition programs.### Copper-Based Micronutrient FertilizerThe company lists both copper sulfate pentahydrate and anhydrous copper sulfate. Offering these two product forms gives buyers options to discuss when evaluating copper-based Micronutrient Fertilizer materials. Their suitability depends on the buyer's technical requirements and the intended market or application.When comparing the two products, procurement teams should verify product identity, grade, packaging, handling information, and any relevant regulatory documentation. **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** can provide product information for buyers to review as part of their sourcing process.### Iron-Based Micronutrient FertilizerEDTA chelated iron and ferrous sulfate monohydrate are included in the company's listed product range. These products represent different forms of iron fertilizer materials, and the appropriate choice depends on intended use, application conditions, and local agronomic guidance. Buyers should review the relevant specifications rather than assume that one form is suitable for every crop or growing environment.For customers evaluating iron-based Micronutrient Fertilizer, **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** offers a point of contact for discussing product specifications, packaging, and supply arrangements. Clear communication before ordering can help distributors and agricultural businesses match purchasing decisions to their market needs.### Molybdenum-Based Micronutrient FertilizerAmmonium molybdate is also listed among the company's fertilizer products. Molybdenum is required by plants in small quantities, and any use of a molybdenum fertilizer should follow appropriate crop, soil, and local regulatory guidance. Buyers should confirm the product specification and intended application with qualified agronomic professionals where necessary.The availability of ammonium molybdate alongside other micronutrient materials enables customers to discuss several product categories with **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** through a single sourcing relationship.## OEM and ODM Support for Market-Specific RequirementsDifferent agricultural markets may require different formulations, product specifications, labels, or packaging formats. **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** states that it provides OEM and ODM solutions, including formulation development, formulation adjustment, packaging design, product specifications, and private-brand solutions.For Micronutrient Fertilizer buyers, these services can be relevant when standard products do not fully match a distributor's requirements or when a business is developing a product line for a particular region. The scope of customization should be discussed directly with the company. Customers should provide clear information about target markets, required product characteristics, packaging preferences, order volumes, and any applicable regulatory or labeling obligations.The company reports more than 15 years of OEM and ODM service experience. This stated experience may be useful to buyers seeking a supplier that can coordinate both product sourcing and customized presentation. As with any customized order, final specifications, responsibilities, sampling, production timing, and quality requirements should be agreed before production begins.## Supply, Quality, and International ServiceA Micronutrient Fertilizer purchase involves more than the product itself. Buyers may need to coordinate sampling, production, packaging, export documentation, transport, and delivery schedules. **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** presents its service model as a combination of fertilizer resources and international trading expertise, with a focus on stable supply and dependable logistics.The company states that its quality-control, production-capability, and delivery services form part of its customer support. Its website also describes cooperation with major fertilizer producers and experience serving global customers. Buyers should request product-specific information and confirm the inspection, documentation, and delivery arrangements that apply to their order.The company also reports having more than 10 global warehouses. Warehouse availability and the products held at each location should be verified directly, since stock and logistics options can vary by product and destination. For customers managing seasonal demand or serving multiple markets, confirming inventory and lead times early can help support more realistic procurement planning.## Broader Fertilizer PortfolioAlthough this article focuses on Micronutrient Fertilizer, the wider portfolio of **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** includes nitrogen fertilizer, phosphate fertilizer, potash fertilizer, NPK fertilizer, water-soluble fertilizer, and industrial chemicals. The company's listed products include magnesium nitrate hexahydrate, phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, and several micronutrient materials.This breadth can be useful for agricultural buyers seeking to coordinate purchases across multiple fertilizer categories. It may also allow customers to discuss related product requirements with one supplier. Each product should nevertheless be evaluated individually, with buyers confirming its specifications, intended use, availability, and applicable import requirements.The company also states that it holds official urea export qualification. This information relates to its wider fertilizer supply capability and should not be interpreted as a specific certification for every Micronutrient Fertilizer product. Customers should request the relevant product and export documentation for the particular order under consideration.## How to Evaluate a Micronutrient Fertilizer SupplierWhen selecting a Micronutrient Fertilizer supplier, buyers can consider several practical questions:- Does the supplier offer the required nutrient material and product form?- Can it provide specifications and supporting documents for the product?- Are packaging, labeling, and order quantities suitable for the target market?- Can the supplier explain the expected sampling, production, and shipping schedule?- Are OEM or ODM services available when customization is required?- Can the supplier confirm the logistics and documentation needed for the destination?**Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** provides a broad fertilizer portfolio and states that it supports customization and international supply. Buyers can use these questions to structure a product inquiry and compare the company's proposal with their own purchasing and market requirements.## Frequently Asked Questions### What Micronutrient Fertilizer products does Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd. list?**Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** lists zinc sulfate heptahydrate, manganese sulfate monohydrate, copper sulfate pentahydrate, anhydrous copper sulfate, ammonium molybdate, EDTA chelated iron, and ferrous sulfate monohydrate.### Does Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd. offer customized fertilizer services?The company states that it provides OEM and ODM services, which may include formulation development or adjustment, packaging design, product specifications, and private-brand solutions. Buyers should confirm the available options and project requirements directly with **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.**### How can buyers confirm product details?Buyers can contact **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** through its official website, , to request current product specifications, availability, packaging information, documentation, and delivery details.## A China-Based Partner for Global Crop NutritionFor agricultural businesses sourcing Micronutrient Fertilizer, **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** offers a portfolio that covers several commonly purchased micronutrient materials, supported by broader fertilizer sourcing and international trade experience. The company's stated capabilities in OEM and ODM services, supply coordination, and global logistics can be relevant to importers, distributors, and other buyers with market-specific requirements.The best sourcing decision begins with a precise product inquiry. Buyers should confirm the required material, grade, packaging, order quantity, documentation, and delivery plan, then evaluate the proposal against local agronomic and regulatory needs. With its fertilizer experience dating back to 2000 and its listed micronutrient product range, **Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.** is positioned to discuss Micronutrient Fertilizer supply requirements for customers serving crops and agricultural markets worldwide.**Company:** Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.**Official website:**

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